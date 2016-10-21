Martinez scores in OT as Kings top Stars for 1st win

DALLAS -- After an 0-3 start, the Los Angeles Kings hit the ice at American Airlines Center Thursday night with a sense of urgency. And thanks to Alec Martinez scoring the game-winner 1:20 into overtime, the Kings left town with a 4-3 victory against the Dallas Stars.

Martinez ended the game with a wrist shot from the slot, which landed just inside the near post. After a brief review to determine whether Tanner Pearson had interfered with Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen, who stopped 35 of 39 shots in a losing effort, the goal was deemed valid.

"It was just a breakout," Martinez said of his game-winner. "Those other two guys (Pearson and Toffoli) worked it up the ice. (Toffoli) made a really good play to me in the slot. I believe (Pearson) was in front with a good screen. I was really just a beneficiary of all that."

However, one person Martinez's clinching goal didn't agree with was Stars coach Lindy Ruff.

"I think it's a terrible call at the end of the game. I thought our goaltender was interfered with, I thought he was elbowed in the head before the puck went in the net," Ruff said. "(It's) terrible. Somebody is going to have to explain to me why that goal counts. I want an explanation."

Jeff Carter and Pearson each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (1-3-0), who also got a goal from Nic Dowd. Petr Budaj stopped 17 of 20 shots.

Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist and Tyler Seguin two assists for Dallas (2-1-1), which also got goals from Jamie Benn and Radek Faksa. Spezza forced overtime with 2:07 remaining in regulation with wrist shot from the left circle which beat Budaj top shelf on his short side. Dallas had an extra attacker after Lehtonen left the ice with 2:40 remaining.

The Stars lost two forwards to injury in the game -- Patrick Eaves and Patrick Sharp -- both in the second period. Eaves sustained a lower-body injury late in the middle frame and did not return for the third period.

Sharp was experiencing concussion-like symptoms after the Kings Brayden McNabb sent him head-first into the boards 3:34 into the second period. Sharp did not return to the ice after going through the NHL's concussion protocol.

"Sharp, he'll be out," Ruff said. "I don't know what the timeframe is. Eaves will be evaluated (Friday) morning. He took a shot, and couldn't finish the game either."

Los Angeles struck first when Dowd scored with the Kings on the power play 8:18 into the game. After Tom Gilbert fed him the puck, Dowd maneuvered out of the edge of the left circle, drawing out Lehtonen and Dowd finished with a wrist shot from the slot inside the near post.

And even though his Kings found the win column for the first time this season, Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter didn't see much different in this game, other than the outcome.

"That's pretty much the way we played for other than one period this season except (tonight) we got a break to win," Sutter said.

Dallas tied it with 8:20 remaining in the first period when Faksa beat Budaj with a wrist shot from the right circle. Budaj was attempting to clear the puck from the Kings zone when it deflected off Spezza, who then fed Faksa for the equalizer.

Los Angeles regained its lead when Carter scored on a wrist shot from the high slot 1:24 into the second period. Carter's precision strike beat Lehtonen far post, sailing in over his glove and making it 2-1.

The Stars got even five minutes into the middle frame when Benn converted with Dallas on the power play. Benn beat Budaj top shelf on his short side with a wrist shot from the left circle which sailed under the crossbar before hitting the top right corner of the Kings net.

Los Angeles took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission after Pearson scored with 26.7 seconds remaining in the second. Lehtonen denied Pearson's initial attempt with a pad save, but Pearson slipped the puck inside the near post to make it 3-2.

NOTES: The Kings scratched D Matt Greene, C Jordan Nolan and RW Teddy Purcell. ... The Stars scratched D Jordie Benn, RW Jiri Hudler (flu) and D Patrik Nemeth. ... Kings G Petr Budaj made his first start of the season. The start, the 267th of Budaj's career, was his first since Feb. 12, 2016 at the New York Rangers. ... Stars G Kari Lehtonen was making his second start of the season. ... Los Angeles concluded a two-game road trip. The Kings lost 6-3 at Minnesota on Tuesday. ... Dallas began a three-game homestand. ... The Kings and Stars were Pacific Division rivals for 14 seasons from 1998-2013.