Preview: Kings at Wild

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2011-12, the Los Angeles Kings had their eyes firmly focused on a repeat before stumbling in last season’s Western Conference final. The Kings look to regain their footing on Thursday as they open the campaign on the road against the Minnesota Wild. With likely United States Olympic goaltender Jonathan Quick and a bevy of stars in tow, Los Angeles is one of the favorites for another a lengthy postseason run.

“We’ve reached the level of winning the Stanley Cup, being in back-to-back Western Conference finals, so going forward it’s not going to be acceptable to lose in the playoffs,” Kings captain Dustin Brown said. “That’s a high expectation, but that’s the expectation that the players have, the group of guys in here now.” Minnesota, which shuffles to the Central Division with the new realignment, benefited from the additions of Zach Parise and Norris Trophy finalist Ryan Suter to end a five-year postseason drought.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE KINGS (2012-13: 27-16-5, 5th West): Brown knows he may be targeted by Minnesota after his elbow to Jason Pominville last season resulted in a two-game suspension for him - and a five-game absence for the Wild right wing. “It all depends on how it plays out, it could go either way,” Brown told the Los Angeles Times of the potential for retaliation. Anze Kopitar and the former Philadelphia connection of Jeff Carter (26 goals), two-way player Mike Richards and Justin Williams have the Kings ready to contend.

ABOUT THE WILD (2012-13: 26-19-3, 8th West): Minnesota was shorthanded prior to Game 1 of its postseason clash with Chicago as starting goaltender Niklas Backstrom suffered a sports hernia in pregame warmups. Backstrom is now healthy and is backed by Masterton Memorial Trophy winner Josh Harding, but the Wild’s offensive struggles leave them little margin for error. Parise did his best to provide a dividend on the Wild’s investment by leading the team in goals (18) and points (38).

OVERTIME

1. With G Jonathan Bernier dealt to Toronto, Los Angeles snared former Maple Leafs G Ben Scrivens to serve as Quick’s understudy.

2. While Minnesota saw the departures of Cal Clutterbuck, Pierre-Marc Bouchard and Matt Cullen, it added agitator Matt Cooke to get under the opponents’ skin.

3. The Kings suffered a blow to their promising defense corps when Rob Scuderi inked a four-year deal with Pittsburgh in the offseason.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Wild 1