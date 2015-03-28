Preview: Kings at Wild

The Minnesota Wild did the Los Angeles Kings an enormous favor on Friday night. But Los Angeles shouldn’t expect the same charity themselves on Saturday as the Kings visit Minnesota looking to sweep the season series. The Wild have won four in a row, including a 4-2 triumph over Calgary on Friday that prevented the Flames from passing the idle Kings in the race for the third and final automatic playoff spot in the crowded Pacific Division standings.

The Wild can breathe easier with Friday’s triumph - they’re now six points clear of ninth-place Calgary in the Western Conference wild-card battle - but will be in tough against a Kings team that has been one of the hottest road clubs in the league of late. The Kings are a perfect 3-0-0 on their five-game road trip that ends Monday in Chicago. Minnesota is looking to unseat the Blackhawks for third place in the Central Division, sitting just one point behind.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FS-W (Los Angeles), FS-N (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE KINGS (37-23-14): Los Angeles has been one of the toughest home teams in the Western Conference, but knew that advantage wouldn’t be enough if it continued to struggle on the road. The Kings have responded with their best stretch of the season away from Staples Center, registering points in seven straight road games (6-0-1) while allowing two or fewer goals in all but one of them. Jonathan Quick has made every start this month, and has been sensational - going 8-3-2 with a 1.88 goals-against average and two shutouts.

ABOUT THE WILD (43-25-7): It was a night of milestones for Minnesota, which saw two of its cornerstone forwards reach important plateaus. Thomas Vanek’s game winner early in the third period was his 20th goal of the season, marking his 10th consecutive season with 20 or more tallies. Zach Parise effectively put the game away a short time later with a breakaway goal, his 30th of the season; he joined Marian Gaborik, Brian Rolston and Jason Pominville as the only Minnesota players to reach that plateau.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings limited the Wild to one goal in their previous two meetings combined.

2. Minnesota has won its last six Saturday games.

3. Quick is 9-4-3 with a 2.39 goals-against average in 16 games versus Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Kings 1