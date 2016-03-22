Preview: Kings at Wild

Less than 24 hours after failing to extend their lead in the Pacific Division, the Los Angeles Kings give it another try Tuesday as they continue their three-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild. Los Angeles, which already has clinched a playoff spot, dropped a 5-2 decision at Nashville on Monday to remain four points ahead of second-place Anaheim in the Pacific and have its streaks of four consecutive wins and seven straight games with a point (6-0-1) come to an end.

Despite Monday’s setback, the Kings lead the West with 44 victories and are second in the league to Washington (51). Minnesota seeks its third consecutive triumph and a playoff position as it can move past idle Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a victory. The Wild, who are coming off back-to-back shootout wins over Carolina and Chicago, certainly could use some offense from Zach Parise as the six-time 30-goal scorer has produced just one tally in his last 15 games. Minnesota earned three points (1-0-1) in the first two contests of the three-game season series, both of which took place in Los Angeles.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE KINGS (44-23-5): Anze Kopitar has been on fire of late, posting three two-point performances during his six-game streak and notching at least one point in 10 of his last 11 contests — collecting six goals and nine assists in that span. The 28-year-old Slovenian leads the team with 67 points and looks to reach 70 for the sixth time in his career. Jeff Carter is mired in a six-game goal-scoring drought and needs two tallies to avoid finishing with fewer than 20 for the first time since 2006-07 with Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE WILD (34-28-11): Charlie Coyle tops the club with 21 goals but has gone nine games without one, last tallying March 1 versus the Avalanche. Devan Dubnyk has been superb during his last 10 starts, posting a 7-1-1 record, and has not allowed more than three goals since yielding four at St. Louis on Feb. 6. Captain Mikko Koivu leads the team with 49 points and needs four goals in his last nine games to reach 20 for the first time since netting 22 in 2009-10.

1. Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty is two goals shy of matching his career high of 16 set in 2009-10 while fellow D Alec Martinez is one tally away from tying his career mark of 11 from 2013-14.

2. Minnesota D Ryan Suter needs three points to reach 400 for his career.

3. Kings C Tyler Toffoli’s next point will be his 49th, matching his career high from last season.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Wild 1