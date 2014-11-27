Kings miraculously win in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild rarely lose at home, and the Los Angeles Kings have been brutal on the road this season. So maybe Wednesday night’s game was a holiday miracle.

Goaltender Martin Jones made 28 saves and the Kings jumped all over the Wild with four goals in the first period and then played 40 minutes of defensive hockey for a 4-0 win.

Centers Mike Richards and Tyler Toffoli, left winger Dustin Brown and right winger Justin Williams all scored for the Kings, who had won just one of their first nine road games of the season. The Kings improved to 12-6-5 overall, as Jones recorded his fifth career shutout.

“We defended well and we checked well tonight,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “We had good sticks more than anything.”

Minnesota (12-9-0), which had won five of its previous six games, got 12 saves from goalie Niklas Backstrom, who played the last two periods in relief of starter Darcy Kuemper. Of the 10 shots Kuemper faced in the opening period, four ended up in the net.

“Off night for myself. Just was off a little bit tonight and it cost me,” said Kuemper, now 9-7-0. “I felt good this morning, felt good in warmups, just one of those nights where it doesn’t really go your way.”

The Wild lost for just the second time at home this season, falling to 7-2-0 at Xcel Energy Center. It was the second time Minnesota has been blanked, and the third shutout for the Kings this season.

Jones, playing on back-to-back nights for the first time this season, improved to 2-2-1.

The Kings made the first mark on the scoreboard early in the opening period. Left winger Dwight King’s shot from a tough angle deflected off Richards in front of the net, clanking the inside of the left post and landing behind the goalie. It was the second goal in three games for Richards.

“They certainly took it to us in the first game and we were fortunate to get two points out of that,” Richards said, recalling a 2-1 Kings win over Minnesota in Los Angeles last month. “We kind of wanted to punctuate this night and show what we’re all about, and we did a little bit. We got some turnovers and capitalized early, and were able to shut the game down.”

Brown made it 2-0 later in the first, capping off a 2-on-1 rush to the net with a wrist shot that trickled between Kuemper’s pads.

“Jones was good, our D were really good defending, and as a result we had a lot more offensive zone time,” said Brown who got his 200th career goal on Wednesday. “The first period was all about our rush defense. They’re a pretty good rush team and we forced them into turnovers, which allowed us to have our own rush game.”

Things got much worse for the Wild goalie in the waning minutes of the opening period, as Toffoli scored on a solo rush to the net after blocking a Minnesota shot at the far blue line. And Williams added his fifth of the season on a soft shot in the final 10 seconds.

“Not even close to the way we’re supposed to play the game,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “It’s one thing to have energy and to want to go and to want to do the right things, but there’s a way that you have to do it.”

NOTES: Veteran Wild D Keith Ballard celebrated two milestones Wednesday. The Minnesota native turned 32, and he skated in his 600th career game. Ballard, who starred at the University of Minnesota, played for the Phoenix Coyotes, Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks before returning to his home state as a free agent in 2013. ... Kings C Mike Richards skated in his team-best 202nd consecutive game, but he is still well shy of the franchise record. Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar skated in 330 games without a break between March 2007 and March 2011. ... The Kings play host to the Blackhawks on Saturday. It will be their first meeting with Chicago since Los Angeles needed seven games to eliminate the Blackhawks in the Western Conference finals last spring. ... The Wild head out to play the Dallas Stars on Friday, then return to Minnesota for a four-game homestand.