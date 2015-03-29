Wild push toward playoffs with 4-1 win

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- As they get closer to clinching a return trip to the playoffs, the Minnesota Wild are finding new ways to win important games.

In Saturday night’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, roughly 15 minutes of offense and 45 minutes of defense was the right formula.

The Wild got two goals each from right winger Nino Niederreiter and center Mikko Koivu, with each scoring an early goal, and rode the goaltending of Devan Dubnyk for long stretches for their fifth win in a row.

Niederreiter added a second goal on a late-game power play and Koivu scored an empty-netter.

Dubnyk had 31 saves for the Wild, who temporarily moved ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks into third place in the Central Division. Chicago has a game in hand on Minnesota and plays twice before Minnesota’s next game.

“What can you say about the job that he did tonight?” Wild coach Mike Yeo asked rhetorically about Dubnyk, now 26-6-1 since coming to the Wild in a Jan. 14 trade.

“He was outstanding and that’s a team, they’re going to find a way to get their shots. We did a great job blocking shots, but they still find a way to get their shots and they’ve always got guys doing to the net. But for him to control rebounds and to make that first save the way he did ... ”

The Kings, who had won the first three games of their five-game road trip, got a goal from left winger Dwight King and dominated long stretches of the second and third periods but could not fully dig out of the early 2-0 hole.

“You’ve got to start on time,” Kings defenseman Matt Greene said. “That’s on us. You can’t spot a team two goals.”

Jonathan Quick played the first period in goal for Los Angeles and took the loss with seven saves. Martin Jones played the final 40 minutes and had nine saves in relief of Quick.

Minnesota got the big crowd ignited early, taking the lead just over three minutes in. After a quick pass from Koivu, Niederreiter got loose in front of Quick and fooled him up high with a backhand shot.

A few minutes later, Quick thwarted Vanek on a breakaway but couldn’t stop Koivu’s rush to the net with just over six minutes left in the first period. The Wild captain used his signature rising backhander to make it 2-0.

The early lead was vital for the Wild, who were playing the second of back-to-back games and expected a drop in energy at some point.

“Obviously, we knew the challenge ahead of us going into the game,” Koivu said after his 25th career three-point game. “It was a tough 60 minutes all the way and the way they play is good, heavy hockey. But I thought we answered it good and we were ready to go from the puck drop.”

Quick finished with seven first-period saves but started the second on the bench, with Jones coming on in relief. It was the first time Jones had seen game action since March 1.

“I think that was strictly a move to try to shake up the team,” Kings defenseman Robyn Regehr said. “I don’t think that was anything at all against Jonathan, it was just trying to get our team going. Martin hasn’t played in a while, so get him some time, too. Usually you see a coach trying to make that move to try to shake up his team a little bit.”

There was no official explanation for the move from Kings coach Darryl Sutter, who left the arena without speaking to reporters after the game.

The change seemed to ignite the Kings, who had the first four shots of the second period and got on the board less than four minutes in when King took a cross-ice pass from center Jeff Carter and snapped a shot that eluded Dubnyk on the stick side.

The Kings controlled much of the play in the second period, throwing 17 shots at Dubnyk, while Jones faced just five. And Los Angeles had the only two power plays of the period, including 20 seconds of five-on-three, but could not get the equalizer.

“We were slow out of the gates (and) they were quick,” King said. “They capitalized on their chances and it took us a while to get going. We found ourselves a little bit, but they beat us in the special teams battle. That’s what it came down to.”

The Kings play four of their final seven games on the road.

NOTES: Kings C Tyler Toffoli’s shorthanded goal in a 3-2 road win over the New York Islanders on Thursday gives him five for the season, which is the most by a King in a single season since Pavol Demitra also have five in 2005-06. The franchise mark for shorties in a single season is eight, recorded by Bernie Nichols in 1988-89. ... Minnesota’s 4-0 loss to Los Angeles on Nov. 26 marks the only time this season that the Wild have been shut out at home. ... With his 30th goal of the season on Friday, Wild LW Zach Parise became the only active American player since 2006 to record six 30-goal seasons, according to Elias Sports Bureau. ... While Minnesota is in the midst of a five-game homestand, its longest of the season, the Kings are on a five-game trip, which is the last of a quartet of five-game road swings they have endured this season.