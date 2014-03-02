Preview: Lightning at Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon continues to solidify his spot as the front runner for the Calder Trophy. The top overall pick of the 2013 draft takes a 10-game point streak into Sunday’s contest when the Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning, who boast two of his competitors for the top rookie award. MacKinnon recorded a pair of assists in Colorado’s 4-2 victory over Phoenix on Friday and the Lightning received 39 saves from Ben Bishop to beat Dallas by the same score the following night.

Coach Patrick Roy recently moved MacKinnon back to right wing, playing beside captain Gabriel Landeskog and Paul Stastny, and he has totaled 14 points during his streak overall. “It’s not about me,” MacKinnon told the Denver Post. “I’m playing with some great guys and they make it a lot easier for me.” Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat, who play with Tampa Bay captain Martin St. Louis, are tied for second in the rookie scoring race.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SunSports (Tampa Bay), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (34-21-5): St. Louis scored twice in each of the last two contests and is within one of his seventh 30-goal season while helping Palat and Johnson put up 37 points apiece. The Lightning will have to make it easier on Bishop, who owns a .933 save percentage, after being outshot 54-17 in the second and third periods combined over the last two contests. Tampa Bay is still waiting for the return of second-leading scorer Valtteri Filppula (ankle) at center, but Tom Pyatt is 31-19 in the faceoff circle the last three games.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (38-17-5): MacKinnon has collected 18 points in his last 13 games and Landeskog is also on a roll, totaling 16 in the same span. Canadian Olympian Matt Duchene recorded five points in his previous three contests and leads the team with 53 overall, two more than Landeskog and six clear of MacKinnon for the Avalanche, who are 15-6-2 in their last 23. Semyon Varlamov snapped a two-game slide by making 40 saves Friday and is tied for second in the league with Bishop and San Jose’s Antti Niemi at 29 wins.

1. Avalanche D Erik Johnson is eligible to return after serving a two-game suspension for his slash on New York Islanders C Frans Nielsen.

2. Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman has recorded 12 assists, including the 100th of his career, in his last 10 outings.

3. Colorado D Cory Sarich played 490 of his 959 career games and won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Avalanche 2