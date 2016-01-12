Preview: Lightning at Avalanche

Defenseman Tyson Barrie is on track for a second straight 50-point season and looks to build off an award-winning week when his Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Barrie recorded six points during a three-game winning streak before being blanked in the 6-3 loss at Chicago on Sunday and was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week.

Barrie, whose father Len was an NHL forward and former co-owner of the Lightning, registered 53 points in 2014-15 and has put up 29 in 39 games this season. The Avalanche’s loss on Sunday was only their fifth in regulation over the last 19 games (12-5-2) and they stand just outside a playoff position in the Western Conference, while the Lightning have won three of four and sit in a similar spot in the East. Nikita Kucherov has taken over the scoring lead for Tampa Bay with 33 points, and his goal in overtime beat Vancouver 3-2 on Saturday. Alex Killorn, who also scored in the win, told reporters, “Hopefully, this can build us some momentum.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (21-17-4): Tampa Bay is getting more production from its blue-line corps - with Victor Hedman and Anton Stralman leading the way, as usual. Hedman recorded three points in the win at Edmonton on Friday and Stralman has posted a goal and six assists in his last six contests. Captain Steven Stamkos tops the team with 18 goals, including two in his last three games, and current linemate Vladislav Namestnikov has registered three assists and a plus-5 rating (plus-10 overall) in his past two contests.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (21-19-3): Colorado has scored 35 goals in its last 10 games and averaged four in the past four, with five players recording at least 29 points. The Avalanche have struggled defensively, ranking 25th in the league in goals-against through Sunday while surrendering seven power-play tallies in their last six contests. Semyon Varlamov was pulled in the second period Sunday but is expected to get the start Tuesday, while defenseman Erik Johnson (lower body) likely will miss his fourth straight game.

OVERTIME

1. The Avalanche have earned at least one point in the last four meetings, including a 2-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Oct. 29.

2. Colorado’s Matt Duchene has scored four goals in his last four games to match last season’s total (21) and is tied with fellow C Nathan MacKinnon for the team lead at 37 points.

3. Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson, who registered 72 points last season, has been held to one assist in six games since returning from injured reserve.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Lightning 3