Avalanche 6, Lightning 3: Erik Johnson snapped a tie with 3:55 left in the third period and fellow defenseman Nick Holden added his second goal of the night into an empty net as Colorado defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Ryan O’Reilly and Paul Stastny each recorded a goal and an assist while blue-liner Tyson Barrie also scored as the Avalanche won for the third time in four games. Matt Duchene and rookie Nathan MacKinnon added two assists apiece while Semyon Varlamov turned aside 31 shots to notch his 30th victory.

Nate Thompson scored a pair of goals, Tom Pyatt also tallied and defenseman Mike Kostka added two assists for the Lightning. Ben Bishop made 29 saves for Tampa Bay, which fell to 1-2-0 on its four-game road trip.

Pyatt opened the scoring 16:49 into the game, taking a pass from Teddy Purcell and roofing a shot from the left faceoff circle. Barrie weaved his way in front to stuff the puck under Bishop 30 seconds later to tie it and O’Reilly scored from the right circle after a Tampa Bay turnover to give the Avalanche the lead at 19:01 of the first session.

Thompson beat Varlamov from the bottom of the left circle 6:40 into the second and chipped home his own rebound with 2:23 left in the period for a 3-2 lead. Holden tied the game during a power play 5:12 into the third, sweeping in a cross-crease pass from O’Reilly, and Johnson scored on a screen shot from the right-wing boards for the winner.

GAME NOTEBOOK: MacKinnon extended his point streak to 11 games and has 16 total in that span. … Tampa Bay C Valtteri Filppula missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury and D Radko Gudas suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return. … Johnson returned from a two-game suspension for the Avalanche and logged 24:09 of ice time while scoring his eighth goal of the season.