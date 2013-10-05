Preview: Lightning at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks raised a second Stanley Cup banner in four years Tuesday and picked up where they left off by rallying to win their opener. The Blackhawks look to build off that victory on Saturday when the young Tampa Bay Lightning make their only visit. Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane and Marian Hossa scored goals in the 6-4 victory over Washington to start the season and the Lightning gave up a pair of short-handed tallies to drop a 3-1 decision at Boston on Thursday.

Tampa Bay, which struggled with the man advantage at key times last season, was 0-for-5 on the power play in its opener without injured point man Sami Salo. Chicago killed only three of six penalties against Washington, but snuffed out a 5-on-3 late in the contest to hold the lead. The Lightning host the Blackhawks on Oct. 24 in addition to difficult games with Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Boston this month.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SunSports (Tampa Bay), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (0-1-0): Tampa Bay hopes for the return of Salo, who missed Friday’s practice with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. Mark Barberio took Salo’s place on defense, giving the Lightning eight players at 23 or younger in the lineup – including four on the blue line. The Lightning’s top forward unit of Martin St. Louis, Steven Stamkos and Ryan Malone were kept off the scoresheet against Boston and combined for seven shots while sustaining minimal pressure.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (1-0-0): It is highly unlikely that Chicago matches its 24-game unbeaten streak (21-0-3) that opened last season, but it isn’t showing signs of a Stanley Cup hangover. “The guys have always been in a good place since Day One of the season,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “You’ve got to commend them on how they prepared themselves.” The Blackhawks received at least a point from five of their six defensemen in the opener while blue-liners Johhny Oduya and Niklas Hjalmarsson recorded plus-4 performances.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lightning C Valtteri Filppula, who played with Detroit, will play his 40th career game against Chicago – tied for second-most behind St. Louis (41).

2. Chicago RW Ben Smith, a healthy scratch in the first game, is expected to replace rookie RW Jimmy Hayes in the lineup.

3. Tampa Bay won the last three games against Chicago, but one was in overtime and another in a shootout.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Lightning 3