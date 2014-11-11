Preview: Lightning at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to a strong start statistically on defense and that will be tested when they host the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. The Blackhawks lead the league in goals-against (1.87) and penalty killing (91.1 percent) while their offense has yet to take advantage of an NHL-high 38 shots per game. The Lightning lead the East in points (23) after beating Detroit on Sunday for their sixth straight win and boast the league’s second-most productive offense.

Tyler Johnson (18 points) and captain Steven Stamkos (10 goals) lead Tampa Bay, which has scored 30 times during their winning streak and is 5-2-0 on the road. Chicago, which finished second in the league in scoring last season, is in the bottom half while averaging 2.6 goals per contest in the first 15 games. The Lightning have won the last five meetings – two in overtime and a pair in shootouts.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (11-3-1): One area of concern for Tampa Bay has been its penalty-killing unit, which has allowed seven goals in four November games, while its power play has converted six times in six contests. Johnson produced at least a point in 11 of his last 12 games and Nikita Kucherov has posted 11 points and a plus-7 rating in eight contests since becoming his linemate. Ben Bishop has won six consecutive starts in net and gained at least a point in 10 of his first 11 overall (9-1-1).

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (8-6-1): Captain Jonathan Toews leads Chicago with six goals and 13 points, and is expected to play in his 500th career game Tuesday. All-Star forward Patrick Kane has one goal in his last 10 games - four overall - and the Blackhawks need his offense even more with forward Patrick Sharp (knee) likely out until early December. Corey Crawford allowed only nine goals with a .936 save percentage in five games since returning from injury, but recorded only two wins in that span.

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning have registered 23 points through 15 games, matching the franchise record in that span set by the 2003-04 Stanley Cup champions.

2. Former Lightning C Brad Richards has six assists in his first season with the Blackhawks and is three shy of 600 in 997 career games.

3. Tampa Bay D Jason Garrison collected five points in his last five games with a plus-6 rating.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Lightning 2