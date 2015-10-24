Preview: Lightning at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to produce a similar defensive effort that led to a six-game triumph in last season’s Stanley Cup Final when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Blackhawks held Tampa Bay, the highest-scoring team in the league during the regular season, to 10 goals last June to win their third Cup in six campaigns.

The job will be tougher for the Blackhawks without two-time Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith, who is out 4-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday. Tampa Bay’s top defenseman, Victor Hedman is off to a Norris-worthy start with nine assists – including three in Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory at Winnipeg. Captain Steven Stamkos also has recorded a team-high five goals for the Lightning, who are 3-1-1 on the road. Goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League after Friday’s game and could get the start over Ben Bishop, who has played every minute in net for Tampa Bay this season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (5-2-1): Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov -- nicknamed the “Triplets” line – were put together one year ago on this date and became one of the best trios in the league. Points have been harder to come by this season, but Palat netted the winning goal Friday while Johnson registered four shots and his fifth assist of the campaign. Brian Boyle, who played all 82 regular-season games the last two campaigns, sat out Friday with an undisclosed ailment and is day-to-day.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (4-3-0): Captain Jonathan Toews is looking for his first goal of the season but has posted three assists and a plus-1 rating in the early going. Chicago is looking for young defensemen such as the 6-8 Viktor Svedberg and Trevor van Riemsdyk to step up in Keith’s absence, while Trevor Daley likely could gain a bigger role on the blue line. Corey Crawford has allowed a total of three goals in winning his last two outings, reaching 150 victories in his career.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago RW Marian Hossa has recorded 25 goals and 59 points with a plus-33 rating in 56 career games against Tampa Bay.

2. Tampa Bay C Vladislav Namestnikov is prospering with a bigger role, notching a goal in three of his last four games.

3. The Blackhawks are 4-0-0 when scoring first this season after going 35-9-2 in 2014-15.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Lightning 2