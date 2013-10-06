Lightning rally for shootout win over ‘Hawks

CHICAGO -- Late Saturday afternoon, lightning and heavy rain inundated the Chicago area, causing damage and flooding.

Then a different kind of lightning struck during that evening’s NHL game at the United Center as the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a terrible start to win 3-2 in a shootout over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Valtteri Filppula’s goal was the only score by either team in the shootout. Teammate Victor Hedman missed on his attempt, while all three Chicago shooters, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Marian Hossa, were stopped by Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop.

“We needed Ben Bishop to stand tall if we had any chance of coming back and he did,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We were opportunistic on our power play and snuck out with a win. I was looking for the police when we left the locker room because I thought we’d get arrested for stealing.”

Filppula said of his game-winner, “It was a huge goal. We didn’t have a whole lot of scoring chances today. They played really well defensively. At the end of the game Bishop played great and we were able to get back in the third and in the shootout. Good result, not the best game.”

Martin St. Louis and Teddy Purcell each scored in the third period to send the game into overtime as the Lightning evened their season record at 1-1.

“It’s nice to come here and get two points when it almost didn’t happen,” St. Louis said. “We didn’t start very well. Bish (Bishop) just took charge for us. I felt we could give ourselves a chance in the third.”

Kane and Brandon Saad scored for Chicago (1-1).

“Certainly, we didn’t do what we were looking to do tonight,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “We didn’t have a ton of chances (in the third period), but we had some high enough quality that it would have been nice to get a third one (goal).”

Depending on your point of view, the game started off as either a defensive masterpiece or a terrible display of offense on both sides. The game’s first shot on goal by either team didn’t come until almost seven minutes into the first period (by Chicago’s Brent Seabrook at 6:53).

Even worse for Tampa Bay, the Lightning didn’t record their first shot on Chicago goalie Corey Crawford until 1:22 of the second period by Nate Thompson.

“This is the Stanley Cup champs,” St. Louis said. “They came in and overwhelmed us early on.”

It was the first time in nearly 67 years -- since Dec. 4, 1946 (Detroit Red Wings) -- that a team has not had a shot on goal in the first period against the Blackhawks.

“It doesn’t take much to look up and see that we have no shots,” Filppula said. “We had some shots, but they block a lot of shots as well and we missed some net as well. I didn’t think it was as bad as the stat looked, but obviously you need to get pucks to the net more.”

After a scoreless first period, Kane tallied just 59 seconds into the second period, pushing a wrist shot past Bishop.

At 9:14 of the middle period and on the power play, Saad scored on a wide-open net to make it 2-0. Bishop terribly misplayed a carom off the boards, likely anticipating the puck would go behind the net -- which is where he went -- but the puck instead bounced through the crease, leaving a wide open net for Saad.

Tempering the loss somewhat has been Saad’s play thus far in the Blackhawks’ first two games. He leads the team with four points overall and is tied with Kane with two goals each. Saturday marked just Saad’s 50th career NHL game.

“I thought he had a great game tonight,” Quenneville said of Saad. “He was dangerous, he was a threat and had two chances, could have been three there right in a row, bingo, bango at the end of the second and nothing to show for it.”

The Lightning snapped Crawford’s bid for a shutout when St. Louis scored his first goal of the season at 10:08 of the third period. Purcell’s 15-foot wrist shot less than two minutes later tied the score at 2-2.

NOTES: Attendance was 21,563. ... Chicago’s six goals in Tuesday’s season-opening 6-4 win over Washington were the most by a defending Cup champion in its opener since Detroit scored six to open the 2002-03 campaign. ... The six goals were the most for the Blackhawks in a season opener since defeating the Nashville Predators 8-6 on Oct. 5, 2006. ... Also, Tuesday was the 600th career NHL game for Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, and Patrick Kane’s goal in that game was the 150th of his NHL career. ... Because of the lockout-shortened season in 2012-2013, the Lightning have not played the Blackhawks since the 2011-12 season. The Lightning have now won their last four games at the United Center. The Hawks’ last win on home ice against Tampa dates back to Dec. 13, 2009. ... Tampa Bay broke an eight-game road losing streak dating back to last season. ... Chicago came into the game with a 15-9-5-3 series record against Tampa Bay. ... The Lightning were the third-highest scoring team (3.06 goals per game) in the NHL last season behind the Pittsburgh Penguins (3.38) and Blackhawks (3.10).