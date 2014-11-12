Blackhawks snap Lightning’s 6-game streak

CHICAGO -- Sometimes, you just need to be thankful for what you can get and move on.

That was Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s perspective after his team saw its six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, falling 3-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks in a shootout at the United Center.

“They weathered the storm, our goalie kept us in and we snuck out with a point,” Cooper said. “I look at the big picture and we just went on the road and played three playoff teams from last year and got five of six points.”

Chicago right winger Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout from either side to give the Blackhawks (9-6-1) their second win in a row and third triumph in the last four games.

”Our game has been better, I think we’re getting steadily more consistent throughout the game,“ Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ”There’s some areas that we’ve been very pleased, some areas that can get better as well.

“But certainly, our game’s getting closer to becoming complete.”

It was Kane’s 32nd shootout goal and the 16th game-decider of his NHL career.

Tampa Bay falls to 11-3-2, suffering its first loss since Oct. 25.

Even though Tampa Bay took an early lead in the first period, Cooper did not like the way his team played overall in the opening stanza.

“We’ve got to find a way to come out a little stronger than that,” Cooper said, making special note that his team was penalized three times for six minutes in the first period, while Chicago wasn’t whistled for a penalty until midway through the second period.

“The start was horrible,” said Lightning defenseman Matthew Carle. “We got the first goal, but that first period was pretty bad. (Chicago) really took it to us.”

With defenseman Anton Stralman in the penalty box for delay of game, Lightning center Cedric Paquette still slipped through Chicago’s defense, sending a wrist shot past goalie Corey Crawford at 4:35 for a short-handed tally and a 1-0 Lightning lead.

It was Paquette’s fourth goal of the season, and the fourth short-handed goal the Blackhawks have given up this season, a definite concern for Quenneville.

”Yeah, it’s a sore spot,“ he said. ”A lot of nights, you give up shorthand goals, you don’t win games. We were fortunate tonight to win it.

“You can lose a lot of momentum in those situations, so we have to be sure that we can’t give up shorties that easy.”

Even though Chicago outshot Tampa Bay by a massive 19-6 margin, it was the Lightning that held the lead going into the second period.

Still there was something positive to take away from that period for Chicago.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of limiting their chances for the most part,” Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith said. “We kept it tight and took away some lanes so they couldn’t see much.”

Chicago tied the game at 1 at 9:13 of the middle stanza when former Lightning center Brad Richards picked up his own rebound and on second effort caromed the puck off goalie Ben Bishop’s pad and into the net for Richards’ third goal of the season.

Chicago center Marcus Kruger’s second goal of the season, a tip-in off a slap shot from defenseman Nicklas Hjalmarsson at 1:18 of the third period, put the Blackhawks ahead for the first time in the game, 2-1.

But the Lightning came back to tie at 9:53 when right winger Nikita Kucherov sank his sixth goal of the season past Crawford.

Tampa Bay center Tyler Johnson was hit hard by Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook shortly after Kruger’s goal and sank to the ice.

Johnson was helped off, hunched over and holding his ribs, and went straight to the Lightning locker room. He did not return.

“We don’t have any (update) on Tyler,” Cooper said. “He’s being evaluated. We’ll know more tomorrow. There goes another game where we started with 20 and ended a man short. It’s been a tough run for us in that department.”

Chicago defenseman Johnny Oduya also suffered an unspecified injury after being struck by a shot by Tampa Bay defenseman Jason Garrison.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Quenneville said. “We’ll see, hopefully, he’ll be alright.”

For the night, Crawford stopped 25 of Tampa Bay’s 27 shots, while Bishop stopped 37 of the Blackhawks’ 39 shots.

”He’s sharp handling the puck around the net, controlling his rebounds, is very aware and alert,“ Quenneville said of Crawford. ”During the shootout, he was outstanding.

“His focus is game in and game out. Give him credit for his preparation.”

NOTES: Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews played in his 500th career NHL game Tuesday. ... Blackhawks LW Daniel Carcillo, out since Oct. 25 with a knee injury, took part in Tuesday morning’s skate and hopes to return to the lineup on Sunday vs. Dallas. ... Chicago C Brad Richards is two games away from 1,000 played in the NHL. ... Tampa Bay C Steven Stamkos had a dubious celebration Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of his broken leg. “I don’t know if the leg will ever feel the same,” Stamkos said during Tuesday’s morning skate.