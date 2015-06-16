Blackhawks blank Lightning to capture Cup

CHICAGO -- The one word missing from the Chicago Blackhawks’ legacy was added Monday.

“That’s three Cups in six seasons. I’d say you have a dynasty,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said after the Blackhawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 Monday to capture the Stanley Cup in a six-game final series.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said, “This is a special group and I‘m glad to be able to share the thrill of a lifetime with them. We have a great group, they love to compete, and that’s what we love doing.”

Quenneville just wrapped up his 18th year as an NHL head coach, and he led Chicago to championships in 2010, 2013 and now 2015.

Chicago claimed the Stanley Cup at home for the first time since 1938.

Defenseman Duncan Keith scored the game’s first goal late in the second period, and center Patrick Kane sealed the victory with a goal late in the third. Chicago goalie Corey Crawford posted a 25-save shutout.

”We didn’t want to wait around until Wednesday (for what would have been Game 7 at Tampa Bay),“ Kane said. ”We wanted to get it done tonight, and especially in front of our fans.

“I wanted to play my best game and control the puck as much as possible, and it turned out the way we wanted it to.”

As for Bettman saying the Blackhawks are now a dynasty, Kane quipped, “We’ve won three in six years now. I think that’s pretty good.”

Blackhawks center Brad Richards, who won his second NHL championship -- coincidentally, the first was with the Lightning -- was ecstatic after leaving the ice.

“We just had a feeling tonight,” Richards said. “We were very relaxed. It all worked out. I‘m glad I can enjoy this one.”

Added Blackhawks right winger Kris Versteeg, “This is insane. This is just so special.”

The championship is Chicago’s sixth, including titles in 1934, 1938 and 1961 before the recent run. This year’s final series was the closest in history, with every game but Monday’s being decided by just one goal.

“Tonight, this is truly the Madhouse on Madison,” Bettman said. “This was a great Stanley Cup final.”

Kane’s 15-foot wrist shot with 5:14 left in the third period provided the insurance Chicago needed to back up Keith’s goal at 17:13 of the second period. Kane, a right winger, also assisted on Keith’s goal, giving him a team-leading 11 goals and 12 assists (23 points) in the playoffs.

Keith, who compiled three goals and 18 assists in the playoffs, was a unanimous winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy, indicative of the most valuable player in the postseason.

Forty-year-old defenseman Kimmo Timonen, who agreed to be traded from the Philadelphia Flyers to Chicago in February to give him one last chance at winning a Cup championship, will now be able to retire as planned with that elusive title.

“He deserved it, he’s been waiting for it so long,” Blackhawks center and team captain Jonathan Toews said. “Every (championship) has been special, but this makes it even more special when you can do something like that, to help a guy finally win one.”

After lifting the cup to celebrate the championship, Toews skated over to Timonen to give him the honor of hoisting it next.

Chicago made its biggest stand of the game late in the third period after left winger Andrew Desjardins went to the penalty box for tripping. The Blackhawks kept Tampa Bay from scoring, preserving Crawford’s shutout.

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, who missed much of the series due to an undisclosed injury, stopped 30 shots.

Tampa Bay was penalized three times in the game, while Desjardins’ penalty was Chicago’s only infraction.

After managing just four shots in the first period, Tampa Bay was more aggressive on offense in the second period, but Chicago still outshot the Lightning 10-7.

Just a minute into the middle period, Lightning center Steven Stamkos had a breakaway and zoomed in on Crawford, who deftly turned away Stamkos’ 15-foot wrist shot. It was Tampa Bay’s best shot at a goal, and after Crawford stopped it, it seemed to take the wind out of the Lightning’s sails.

Seven minutes later, Stamkos flattened Chicago defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, but there was no penalty called, drawing a loud chorus of boos from Blackhawks fans.

The Blackhawks came out firing on offense and stubborn on defense, outshooting the Lightning 13-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

After much suspense, Tampa Bay started Bishop, who it was learned after the game spent the series battling a pulled groin.

“We don’t get to the playoffs without Ben,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “He played probably 27 games in a row before the injury took him out. ... I can’t say enough what he did for us.”

Cooper added about the overall series, “I’ll look back and probably ‘Monday morning quarterback’ what I did well and what I didn‘t. I‘m grateful to have gone through this experience, but the pilot light has been lit and I‘m looking forward to get back in September.”

The game was preceded by ominous pregame tornado warnings and resulting sirens around the United Center, torrential rain and widespread flooding that made some fans late for the faceoff.

A small leak in the United Center roof displaced about a dozen fans, too.

If Chicago and its fans could overcome all that, Tampa Bay didn’t stand a chance.

NOTES: Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov, who was injured in Game 5 on Saturday at Tampa Bay, played but saw limited time. ... Not surprisingly, given it was the biggest game of the season, a Chicago season-high 22,424 fans attended (but still short of the all-time record of 22,819 set against the New York Rangers on Feb. 15, 1957). ... Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, wearing a Blackhawks jersey, had front-row seats. The Cubs were supposed to play the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on Monday night, but the game was rained out.