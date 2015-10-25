Blackhawks strike quickly in OT for 1-0

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews spotted a loose puck in the crease after his initial shot was stopped Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Sometimes you just need one chance,” Toews said. “That’s what happened.”

Technically, two chances. Toews followed his shot and punched in a rebound 17 seconds into overtime to lift Chicago to a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay in a rematch of the Stanley Cup final.

Goatender Corey Crawford stopped all 21 shots he faced in his first shutout of the season for Chicago (5-3-0).

“It was kind of the way our series was,” Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “Very close. Both teams have a lot of respect for the other team’s offense. Every shift is critical. It’s not a lot of time, not a lot of space. Generating (offense), it seems like both ways, was hard to find.”

After the end of regulation, a tight-checking game quickly gave way to a showcase of skills.

Toews took advantage of open ice during the league’s new three-on-three overtime format. He split Lightning center Valtteri Filppula and defenseman Anton Stralman on his way to the net. Tampa Bay goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis stopped Toews’ first effort, but Chicago’s captain followed up with a low backhand shot for his first goal of the season.

Toews praised his teammates for playing a patient game and not becoming frustrated by Gudlevskis.

“He was good,” Toews said. “He made some good saves, just like our goaltender. I think one thing we can do is try and get a little more traffic and get those second efforts. In tight games, I think that’s how you’re going to score those goals.”

Lightning coach Jon Cooper shook his head at another close loss at the United Center, where the Blackhawks knocked off Tampa Bay in six games last season to win the championship.

“It’s like deja vu all over again,” Cooper said with a weary smile. “We come here and we can’t find the back of the net. I think we hit every post, and Crawford made big saves when he had to. It’s frustrating.”

Gudlevskis stopped 31 shots before allowing the winner to Toews. Tampa Bay (5-2-2) collected at least one point for the fourth consecutive game and reached overtime for the third consecutive game.

“I think overall it was a good game,” Stralman said. “We definitely had the effort tonight. We battled for 60 minutes, but sometimes I think we, especially in the second period, we got a little bit frustrated. ... Coming off a back-to-back, playing the Stanley Cup champions, it’s pretty good to get a point.”

Quenneville said he was pleased with the Blackhawks’ cohesiveness.

“I thought we played good across the board -- up front, back end, in net,” Quenneville said. “(Our) team game was real structured. Had the puck a lot, too.”

Gudlevskis showed no signs of rust in his first start of the season. His best save came against Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane on a breakaway with about 1:15 remaining in the second period. Kane tried to lift a wrist shot, but Gudlevskis held his position and knocked the puck aside.

Cooper described Gudlevskis as the Lightning’s best player on the ice.

“He didn’t look nervous in there at all,” Cooper said. “If it’s 0-0 (after regulation time) in the defending champs’ building, you’re doing something right. He did something right tonight.”

Across the ice, Crawford also shined in net. He stoned Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos on a one-timer from the slot to preserve a scoreless tie late in the first period. Lightning center Tyler Johnson hit the right post early in the third period, and Crawford quickly covered the puck to deny Johnson a second chance.

“It’s fun to see that we’re getting going early,” Toews said. “Obviously, we haven’t scored a ton of goals lately, but as we showed tonight, we don’t necessarily have to. That’s huge for our confidence.”

NOTES: Lightning G Kristers Gudlevskis received his first start of the season and the second of his career. Gudlevskis, 23, was recalled Saturday from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. ... Blackhawks LW Bryan Bickell was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. ... Lightning G Ben Bishop watched from the bench after starting the first eight games of the season. Bishop is 5-2-1 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. ... Blackhawks D Duncan Keith missed his second game as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. ... Lightning C Brian Boyle missed his second straight game because of an undisclosed injury.