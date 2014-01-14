(Updated: UPDATING: Changing winning goal from Johnson to Letestu in Paras 1 and 2.)

Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 2: Mark Letestu scored a power-play goal with 2:38 remaining in the third period to snap a tie as Columbus rallied to edge visiting Tampa Bay and post its fourth straight victory.

Letestu deflected defenseman Jack Johnson’s blast from the high slot past Anders Lindback to give the Blue Jackets the lead after Nathan Horton scored his 200th career goal 3:09 into the third to tie it at 2-2. Ryan Johansen also scored, Johnson notched two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves in his third start since returning from a groin injury.

Alex Killorn and defenseman Victor Hedman tallied for Tampa Bay, which lost for only the second time in nine road games. Lindback turned aside 25 shots in his fourth consecutive start.

Columbus failed on three power plays and had a goal taken away after video review before Johansen’s screen shot from the high slot beat Lindback 3:46 into the second session. The Lightning tied it up during a man advantage at 5:07 on Killorn’s deflection of a shot by defenseman Matt Carle.

Hedman gave Tampa Bay the lead 57 seconds later, joining the rush up the slot to chip home a feed from Tyler Johnson for his ninth goal. Horton evened the contest during the Blue Jackets’ fifth power play, whipping a shot from the left faceoff circle past a screened Lindback.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carle, who came into the game leading the team in ice time and plus-minus, extended his point streak to seven games with an assist. … Horton has 27 goals in 47 career games versus Tampa Bay – 11 more than against any other team. … Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop was activated from injured reserve Monday and served as the backup to Lindback while G Cedrick Desjardins was sent to Syracuse of the American Hockey League.