Lightning extend win streak, Jackets’ skid

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Saturday night’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets featured two teams headed in opposite directions.

Mired in a two-week slump, the struggling Blue Jackets did little to slow Tampa Bay’s sizzling offense.

The Lightning took a 4-0 lead in the first period, got goals from six players and posted a 7-4 victory over the Blue Jackets, its fifth straight win, before a crowd of 14,892 at Nationwide Arena.

“We worked hard to get our goals,” Tampa Bay center Brian Boyle said. “It wasn’t easy getting our goals. It looks easy when it comes in bunches like that, but we did a lot of really good things early on.”

Center Tyler Johnson scored twice, and right winger J.T. Brown, right winger Ryan Callahan, defenseman Anton Stralman and center Cedric Paquette also scored for the Lightning. Rookie left winger Jonathan Drouin had two assists.

Lightning goaltender Evgeni Nabokov, who saw very little action in the first two periods, finished with 27 saves. He allowed two goals early in the third that gave Columbus a glimmer of hope.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets lost their eighth straight, falling to 0-7-1 since Oct. 23 and coming within one of the franchise record for consecutive games without a win.

They held a lengthy players-only meeting after the game.

“It’s time to start doing,” left winger Nick Foligno said. “You can talk and talk and talk, but if you’re not going to go out there and do it the right way, words are nothing.”

Blue Jackets left winger Scott Hartnell scored twice, giving him four goals in the last two games. Center Ryan Johansen and Foligno also scored for the Jackets, both in the third period.

Columbus gave rookie goaltender Anton Forsberg the start, but he was pulled after making 11 saves on 15 shots in the first period. Goaltender Curtis McElhinney played the final two periods.

The Lightning took a 1-0 lead at 5:46 of the first when Brown scored off his own rebound from the slot.

Only 21 seconds later, Paquette one-timed a juicy rebound off Forsberg’s left pad and buried it over his left shoulder, making it 2-0.

A power-play goal by Stralman at 12:31 of the first and a rebound put-back by Boyle barely two minutes later pushed the lead to 4-0, and brought boos from the crowd.

The first period could have been even more lopsided. Tampa Bay right winger Nikita Kucherov muffed a penalty shot attempt at 16:10 that would have pushed the lead to 5-0.

“We were good at pretty much every facet of the game in the first period,” Brown said. “It was fun to play like that.”

The teams traded goals in the second period before Columbus made a push in the third.

Johansen scored only 1:01 into the period, putting a snapper through Nabokov’s pads to make it 6-3.

At 5:10 of the period, Foligno scored a power play goal off a rebound to make it 6-4.

The Blue Jackets pressed and pushed, and Richards pulled McElhinney with 2:37 remaining for an extra skater.

Johnson scored an empty-net goal with 50.7 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

“At five-on-five, we gave them one scoring chance in the first two periods,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We probably forgot about our net in the third period at little bit.”

NOTES: The Blue Jackets recalled C Dana Tyrell from Springfield of the AHL and played him on the fourth line against his former club. Tyrell has played in 132 NHL games, all of them with Tampa Bay. He was acquired by Columbus in a minor league trade last season. ... Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman has had the cast removed from his broken right index finger, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he’s still weeks away from a return. “I‘m not expecting him until early December,” he told Tampa Tribune. ... Lightning G Ben Bishop has won four straight starts, but Cooper opted to go with G Evgeni Nabokov vs. the Blue Jackets. Bishop will start on Sunday in Detroit against the division rival Red Wings. ... Blue Jackets LW Matt Calvert is back on the injured list after aggravating an injury in Friday’s 3-2 loss in Carolina.