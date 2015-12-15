Lightning prevail on Boyle’s short-handed goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Tampa Bay Lightning took advantage of costly mistakes by the Columbus Blue Jackets and began a three-game road trip with a 2-1 victory on Monday at Nationwide Arena.

Center Brian Boyle scored a short-handed goal in the third period and the injury-plagued Lightning (15-13-3) held off the Blue Jackets in the final minutes of a battle between goaltenders.

Boyle took a pass from center Alex Killorn, who wrestled the puck away from Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg, and sent a bullet of a slap shot past the glove of Columbus rookie goalie Joonas Korpisalo at 6:13 for the winner. It was Boyle’s eighth goal of the season.

“Any time you get a short-handed goal, it’s huge for momentum,” Killorn said. “Then we killed the rest of their power play.”

The Blue Jackets (11-18-3) came within inches of scoring the tying goal with less than three minutes remaining when the puck got behind Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop in a scramble in front of the net and stopped on the goal line before center Vladislav Namestnikov pushed it back underneath Bishop.

“It went through my stick,” Bishop said. “I had the blade just where I wanted it. I guess it snuck under my stick. I’d say 99 out of 100 times it would hit my stick. I don’t know how it got through.”

Bishop finished with 25 saves and withstood a final assault by the Blue Jackets after they pulled Korpisalo.

”I thought we played really well,“ Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”I thought for 50 minutes of that game we controlled the pace of play. I thought we earned that 2-1 lead.

“Even though it was short-handed, we were earning that goal all night. It was a heck of a play by Killer.”

Korpisalo was impressive in his NHL debut with 27 saves. The 21-year-old from Finland was recalled from Lake Erie of the American Hockey League on Wednesday after goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky suffered a groin injury and was placed on injured reserve.

“He was a fish out of water, flopping all over the place making saves,” Columbus forward Nick Foligno said.

Korpisalo is playing his first full season in North America and was 5-4-2 with a 2.12 goals-against average and a. 928 save percentage with two shutouts for Lake Erie. After goalie Curtis McElhinney started the last two games for the Jackets, he was given the night off.

“It was an amazing experience. I was dreaming about that since I was a little kid,” Korpisalo said.

Despite Karpisalo’s efforts, the Blue Jackets weren’t able to avoid their fourth straight loss.

“I think we played pretty good,” Korpisalo said. “We played good defensively. I kind of got in the flow right away. The guys took care of the rebounds. I felt pretty comfortable today.”

Lightning center Jonathan Marchessault, a former Columbus prospect, scored the first goal of the game in the second period and the Blue Jackets tied it on a goal by center Brandon Dubinsky later in the period.

Marchessault ended the scoreless duel at 11:11 of the second period after a turnover by Wennberg resulted with the unassisted goal against Korpisalo. Marchessault’s point-blank slap shot was his third goal of the season.

Dubinsky produced the equalizer for the Blue Jackets at 16:46 of the second period. Left winger Matt Calvert made a nifty backhanded centering pass from behind the net directly to Dubinsky, who sent a backhander past Bishop from in front of the net.

The game got off to a rough start for Tampa Bay, which lost rookie forward Joel Vermin on his first shift when he suffered an upper-body injury after being called up from the AHL earlier in the day. The Lightning began the night with only 11 forwards.

Tampa Bay has struggled to score this season after leading the league in goals last season on the way to the Stanley Cup Finals. It came into Monday’s game ranked 27th in the NHL, averaging 2.33 per game.

“We’re fighting hard to score goals here,” Cooper said. “We only get two, but it was enough to win tonight.”

NOTES: The Lightning recalled RW Joel Vermin and C Yanni Gourde from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. Tampa Bay also called up G Andrei Vasilevskiy, who played for Syracuse on Friday and Saturday, and reassigned G Kristers Gudlevskis. ... Injury-plagued Tampa Bay was without C Tyler Johnson (undisclosed), LW Jonathan Drouin (lower body), LW Ondrej Palat (lower body), C Cedric Paquette (upper body) and RW Erik Condra (lower body). Drouin, Palat and Paquette are not with the team during its three-game road trip, which continues Tuesday night in Toronto. ... Lightning G Ben Bishop had given up two or fewer goals in 13 of his past 15 games and his 1.96 goals-against average ranks second in the NHL. ... C Steven Stamkos, the Lightning’s leading scorer with 22 points, has not scored in nine consecutive games. ... Columbus injuries include G Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body), D Cody Goloubef (broken jaw), RW Rene Bourque (upper body) and RW Markus Hannikainen (shoulder). ... Blue Jackets G Curtis McElhinney sat out Monday, but is expected back in the lineup Tuesday when Columbus plays in Dallas against the Stars. McElhinney took over the primary goaltending duties from Bobrovsky, who is expected to be out three weeks. ... Columbus’ last four home games had gone into overtime, with the Blue Jackets winning only once.