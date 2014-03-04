Preview: Lightning at Blues

The St. Louis Blues made a deal for an All Star goaltender, snapped their scoring drought and now look to go on a streak as they prepare to host the struggling Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Ryan Miller won his debut in a Blues uniform Sunday, watching his new team net four goals in the final period to beat Phoenix 4-2 after it was shut out in two straight contests. The Lightning are 3-6-0 in their last nine outings after letting a third-period lead get away in a 6-3 loss at Colorado on Sunday.

Miller made 23 saves Sunday after recording a .923 save percentage for Buffalo before the blockbuster five-player trade. “It was exciting,” Miller told the St. Louis Dispatch. “I was anxious, nervous. I just wanted to help the boys out, give them a feel for what I’m all about.” Ben Bishop, who has 29 victories and a .932 save percentage, tries to beat his former team for the second time this season after Tampa Bay posted a 4-2 win Nov. 2.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, TSN2

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (34-22-5): Tampa Bay has been outshot 105-71 since the Olympic break and top-four defenseman Radko Gudas left the Colorado game in the second period with a lower-body injury. The Lightning are 1-2-0 on their four-game road trip and play 14 of their last 20 contests at home after the trade deadline Wednesday. Tampa Bay captain Martin St. Louis, who has been mentioned in trade rumors, paces the team with 29 goals and second-leading scorer Valtteri Filppula (ankle injury) is close to a return.

ABOUT THE BLUES (40-14-6): St. Louis has displayed a deep, balanced offense and it would be a big boost if Patrik Berglund could join the group after he snapped a 16-game goal-scoring drought with a pair of tallies Sunday. Alexander Steen leads the team with 28 goals and 47 points while four other players have posted at least 42 points, including T.J. Oshie (46) and 21-year-old Jaden Schwartz (44). Steve Ott, who was also acquired in the Miller trade, made his debut Sunday and adds more bite to a physical team that is third in the league in penalty killing.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis is one shy of his seventh 30-goal season and he has collected at least 60 points in 11 straight campaigns.

2. Tampa Bay is 2-of-25 on the power play in the previous 11 games and the Blues are 1-of-27 over the last six contests.

3. Miller is 19-9-0 in 28 career games against the Lightning with a .909 save percentage.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Lightning 1