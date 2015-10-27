Preview: Lightning at Blues

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to wrap up their difficult four-game road trip without a regulation loss when they visit the injury-plagued St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. The Lightning have gained points in five of their six road contests (3-1-2) to start the campaign, including a 1-0 overtime defeat against the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Ben Bishop is expected to be back in net after sitting out for the first time this season against Chicago as Kristers Gudlevskis made 31 saves. Tampa Bay attempts to turn the tables on the Blues, who took both meetings in 2014-15 and have won five of the last six overall. St. Louis could get forwards Robby Fabbri (concussion) and Scottie Upshall (illness) back in the lineup but will be without Paul Stastny (broken foot) and Jaden Schwartz (fractured ankle) indefinitely. Vladimir Tarasenko, who scored twice against the Lightning last season, is off to another strong start for the Blues with five goals and nine points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (5-2-2): Victor Hedman is among the league leaders for defensemen in points (nine), assists (nine) and plus-minus rating (plus-7) in his first eight games. Captain Steven Stamkos (five goals, two assists) has prospered on a newly constructed line with 20-year-old Jonathan Drouin (six points) and Ryan Callahan (three goals) in the early going. Tyler Johnson, who scored 29 goals a season ago, still is looking for his first of 2015-16 despite leading the team with 24 shots and recording five assists.

ABOUT THE BLUES (5-2-1): Alex Steen (eight points), Jori Lehtera (seven) and newcomer Troy Brouwer (six) all have contributed but must provide more with Stastny, Schwartz and Patrik Berglund (shoulder) on the shelf. St. Louis recalled Ty Rattie from Chicago of the American Hockey League and it could be the right wing’s best chance to earn a spot. Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (groin) is closing in on a return after missing five games while rookie blue-liner Colton Parayko (five points, plus-5 rating) has shined in a bigger role.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis’ Jake Allen is expected to get the start after fellow G Brian Elliott, who beat the Lightning twice last season, missed Monday’s practice with an illness.

2. Tampa Bay C Brian Boyle missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury but practiced Monday in hopes of a return.

3. The Blues have cashed in on just one of their 18 power-play opportunities over the last four contests.

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Blues 2