Blues rally then defeat Lightning in OT

ST. LOUIS -- For more than 56 minutes, goalie Ben Bishop’s trip back to his hometown with the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night could not have gone any better.

He was closing in on a 1-0 shutout in front of family and friends, but that was before right winger Vladimir Tarasenko and left winger Jaden Schwartz of the St. Louis Blues combined to turn Bishop’s joyous night into a nightmare.

Tarasenko scored his 26th goal of the year with just 3:10 left in regulation to tie the game and Schwartz then won it for the Blues 1:16 into overtime. The 2-1 win allowed the Blues to tie a franchise record with at least one point in 12 consecutive games, the 11-0-1 stretch matching a streak in the 2000-2001 season.

The win was also the sixth in a row by the Blues and kept them two points behind the Nashville Predators in the Central Division.

Bishop, originally drafted by the Blues out of a St. Louis high school in 2005 before he went to college, had protected the 1-0 lead for more than 50 minutes. The Lightning took the lead on a goal by Cedric Paquette just 5:20 into the game.

Bishop, who played 13 games for the Blues over parts of two seasons before he was traded in 2012, was attempting to win his first game in his hometown since 2011.

At the other end of the ice, however, goalie Brian Elliott was keeping the Blues in the game between the top two goal-scoring teams in the league, stopping 30 of 31 shots.

Coach Ken Hitchcock just had a feeling Tarasenko was going to come through.

“Tarasenko is such a dangerous player, we’re just trying to get faceoffs, whatever,” Hitchcock said. “I just knew if he got his stick on the puck three times toward the end, he was going to get a crack at it. I think they knew it too. They were playing off him a little bit. He was the one guy that was a real threat tonight and he did it again.”

Center Paul Stastny won a faceoff in the Tampa Bay zone, drawing the puck to Tarasenko, who fired the shot above Bishop’s glove.

While Tarasenko declined to talk about his goal, Schwartz said, “That was a world-class shot. Not a lot of goalies would be able to save that.”

The goal gave the Blues the momentum heading into overtime, and Schwartz got the game-winner off what he described as a lucky bounce.

”The puck kind of bounced at my foot,“ Schwartz said. ”I tried to kick it up. The game happens fast and once I got the pick I wasn’t thinking too much.

“If it wasn’t for Ells (Elliott) we wouldn’t have won. He made a lot of big saves, quality saves. We weren’t the best in front of him but he gave us a chance. We’re a confident group. We’ve come back before in the third period.”

Bishop was well aware of that too, but coming so close to the shutout against his former team, in his hometown, and falling short made it a disappointing night.

“It’s frustrating,” Bishop said. “Sometimes you’re not going to get the bounces like that. I thought we probably deserved a better fate. He (Schwartz) made a good move and just kind of froze me.”

Paquette -- who set a Tampa Bay rookie record by scoring a goal in his fourth consecutive game -- also was frustrated by the overtime loss.

“I think we were the better team out there tonight,” he said. “We played hard. We played a full 60 minutes and we had a bad bounce at the end.”

That is just the way things have been going of late for the Blues, however.

“It’s not always going to be pretty, but good teams find ways to win,” said Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. “We always believe we’re going to win and tonight was a prime example of that.”

NOTES: D Chris Butler, a healthy scratch the last seven games, replaced D Kevin Shattenkirk in the Blues lineup. Shattenkirk will undergo abdominal surgery in the next 7 to 10 days and then his status will be week to week, the team said. He was injured on Sunday. ... LW Patrik Berglund (shoulder) and C Jori Lehtera (concussion symptoms) each missed a third consecutive game for the Blues. ... Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop was one of three graduates of Chaminade Prep in St. Louis who played in Tuesday night’s game, joining the Blues’ Butler and C Paul Stastny. ... The game was the first of 12 consecutive games for the Lightning against teams from the Western Conference. They play in Dallas on Thursday night. ... The Blues are on the road on Thursday and Friday, playing at Buffalo and Columbus.