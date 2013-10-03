Preview: Lightning at Bruins

The Boston Bruins look to rebound from a heartbreaking Stanley Cup final loss by sporting a different look as they open their season against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Veteran 500-goal scorer Jarome Iginla and Loui Eriksson replace Nathan Horton and Tyler Seguin up front for the Bruins and defenseman Andrew Ference moved on as a free agent. The Lightning also made a major change as Vincent Lecavalier was bought out and last season’s NHL scoring champion Martin St. Louis took over the captaincy.

The Bruins allowed only four goals while going 3-0-0 a season ago against Tampa Bay’s productive offense, which is led by 23-year-old Steven Stamkos and the 38-year-old St. Louis. Former Norris Trophy winner Zdeno Chara and goalie Tuukka Rask still key a Boston defense that finished third in the league in goals-against. The Lightning missed the playoffs two straight seasons after losing to the Bruins in Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SunSports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (2012-2013: 18-26-4, 14th East): Valtteri Filppula came over from Detroit as a free agent to take Lecavalier’s spot centering the second line between Teddy Purcell and Alex Killorn. Stamkos finished second in the NHL behind St. Louis in points last season and boasts 208 goals in his first five years, but coach Jon Cooper put a big emphasis on defense in the preseason. Ben Bishop and Anders Lindback expect to share goaltending duties for the Lightning, who are the only team in the league that has yielded 400 goals over the last two seasons.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (2012-13, 28-14-6, 4th East): Rask was outstanding in his first season as the No. 1 goalie, recording a .929 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average before signing an eight-year extension for $56 million in the summer. Young blue liners Dougie Hamilton, Torey Krug and Matt Bartkowski will receive chances to earn key roles for Boston with Ference in Edmonton and each could improve the power play. Bruins center David Krejci (back spasms), who had 26 points in 22 playoff games last season, is likely a game-time decision and forward Carl Soderberg (ankle) is doubtful.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Lightning have won only four of 39 regular-season games at Boston in franchise history - and they both join the Atlantic Division this year.

2. Bruins LW Brad Marchand led the team in goals (18) and points (36) in 2012-13.

3. Tampa Bay’s power play converted 12.5 percent of its chances on the road last season and 24.2 at home.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Lightning 3