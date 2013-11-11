Preview: Lightning at Bruins

The Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning look to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the Boston Bruins for a matinee matchup on Monday. Tampa Bay sits atop the East thanks to its current run, which was aided by a 3-2 overtime triumph at Detroit on Saturday. Steven Stamkos scored in his sixth straight contest to raise his league-leading goal total to 14 and Teddy Purcell tallied at 3:51 of the extra session.

Boston improved to 2-0-1 on its five-game homestand with a 3-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Patrice Bergeron snapped a tie during a power play 66 seconds into the third period and sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute. The Bruins, who lost three of four prior to the homestand, have allowed a total of four goals over their last three games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHLN-Canada, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (12-4-0): A two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner, Stamkos is tied with Alex Steen of St. Louis for the goal-scoring lead and even with Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby atop the NHL scoring race with 23 points. Stamkos was held without a goal over the first three games of the season but has tallied in 10 of his last 13 contests, with three multi-goal performances - including his sixth career hat trick. He also is riding an eight-game point streak.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (10-5-1): Boston has successfully killed all 17 of its penalties over the last five games and has held Tampa Bay scoreless on nine power-play opportunities in two meetings this season - both victories. Tuukka Rask has been superb of late, going 3-0-1 with a 1.44 goals-against average over his last four games. The 26-year-old Finn has posted a 0.75 GAA during his current four-game winning streak against the Lightning.

OVERTIME

1. Boston outscored Tampa Bay by a combined 8-1 margin in the two earlier victories, which extended its winning streak against the Lightning to six games.

2. Stamkos has been held without a point in only three games this season. Boston has accomplished the feat twice.

3. Bruins D Adam McQuaid left Saturday’s game with a hip injury and is unlikely to face the Lightning.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Lightning 3