Preview: Lightning at Bruins

The Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning look for a quick recovery from an embarrassing effort when they visit the Atlantic Division-rival Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Tampa Bay had its three-game winning streak snapped Monday as it allowed six consecutive goals en route to a 7-3 loss at Philadelphia. The one bright spot for the Lightning was their power play, which converted twice in three opportunities against the NHL’s worst penalty-killing team.

Boston is riding a pair of streaks as it has won three games in a row and earned at least one point in seven straight (4-0-3). The Bruins posted a 3-1 victory at Philadelphia on Saturday as rookie David Pastrnak scored his first two NHL goals en route to Boston’s fifth consecutive win over the Flyers. The 18-year-old nearly recorded a hat trick, but his shot into an empty net came just after the final horn sounded.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (27-13-4): Tampa Bay could be without a pair of key contributors Tuesday as defenseman Victor Hedman and All-Star center Tyler Johnson both suffered lower-body injuries in the loss to Philadelphia. Hedman sat out the final two sessions while Johnson exited midway through the second after notching an assist on captain Steven Stamkos’ first-period power-play goal. “There’s a good chance that both of them might not play,” coach Jon Cooper said after Monday’s defeat. Ryan Callahan has scored 13 goals this season, with nearly half of them (six) coming on the power play.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (22-15-6): Boston announced on Monday that Simon Gagne would sit out the remainder of the season due to personal reasons. “The last month has been extremely difficult for me with my father being sick and his passing,” Gagne said. “To play in the NHL, you have to be 100 percent mentally, emotionally and physically committed to the game. At this time, I know that I cannot be close to those levels.” The 34-year-old left wing, who did not play in the NHL last campaign, recorded three goals and an assist in 23 games with the Bruins before taking a leave of absence on Dec. 10.

OVERTIME

1. Despite Monday’s result, the Lightning have won seven of their last nine contests.

2. Veteran C Patrice Bergeron was selected as Boston’s representative in the NHL All-Star Game later this month.

3. Tampa Bay returns to the Sunshine State for a stretch during which it plays five of its next six games at home, beginning with a matchup against Edmonton on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Bruins 2