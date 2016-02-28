Preview: Lightning at Bruins

Captain Steven Stamkos has put together his longest goal-scoring run of the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning are following his lead in the win column. Stamkos and the Lightning look to extend their streaks to six games when they visit the Boston Bruins on Sunday in a battle that will snap a tie for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Stamkos leads the team with 27 goals after scoring Friday in Tampa Bay’s 4-0 victory at New Jersey and has prospered since being moved back to center. “I’m confident right now,” Stamkos told reporters. “When you feel good with the puck, your legs are moving. You’re willing to make some plays that when things aren’t going well you may not try.” The Bruins have allowed two goals total in winning their last two outings and begin a stretch of four in a row at home where they have struggled all season (13-15-3). Brad Marchand has posted four goals in four games and 17 in the past 19 contests for Boston, which lost at home and won on the road against the Lightning this season – both in October.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (35-22-4): Stamkos’ surge began when he was reunited with linemates Alex Killorn and Ryan Callahan, who have also each increased their production. Killorn has two goals and four assists in the last six contests and Callahan boasts three goals and five assists in the same span after suffering through a long scoring slump. Defenseman Victor Hedman, who is third on the team with 36 points and owns a plus-12 rating, left the New Jersey game with an undisclosed injury, but is expected to play Sunday.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (34-22-6): Forward Matt Beleskey has found his scoring touch of late while recording five goals in the last four games - two in the 4-1 victory at Carolina on Friday - with a plus-5 rating. While Marchand tops the team with a career-best 32 goals, Pierre Bergeron leads the Bruins with 53 points after registering a tally and four assists in the past four contests. Pending free-agent forward Loui Eriksson, who is tied with David Krejci for second on the team with 48 points, could be dealt before the Monday deadline.

OVERTIME

1. Boston RW Brett Connolly has eight goals in 64 games since being acquired from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline last season.

2. Lightning D Matt Carle has three points with a plus-10 rating in the last five games after being kept off the scoresheet his first 40 contests and posting a minus-12.

3. Tampa Bay is just 2-for-36 on the power play the last 10 contests and the Bruins converted only four of 45 chances over the past 14.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Bruins 3