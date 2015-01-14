Pastrnak propels Bruins to win over Lightning

BOSTON -- Claude Julien wouldn’t come out and say it, but it doesn’t look like David Pastrnak is going anywhere.

“Obviously, he’s making a case for himself,” the Bruins coach said after Pastrnak’s second straight two-goal game propelled Boston to its fourth straight victory, a 4-3 decision over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

The dynamic 18-year-old rookie, who still could be sent to Providence if the Bruins want to save burning the first year of his entry-level contract, is likely staying put once the deadline passes after Thursday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

In fact, the decision has entered the “no-brainer” category.

Pastrnak, who recently returned from the World Junior Championships, where he had a spectacular overtime goal and six assists for the Czech Republic, scored the first two goals of his NHL career in a 3-0 win at Philadelphia on Saturday. Tuesday night, he struck again as the Bruins erased a pair of one-goal deficits for their ninth straight win over the Lightning -- and their ninth in a row at TD Garden.

“We see what he can do. I enjoy watching him play,” added Julien, who noted the kid has made “unbelievable strides” in his overall game during his time in Providence and in the World Juniors.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Bruins

Pastrnak, who had seven shots on goal in his eighth NHL game, had a couple of prime chances to finish the hat trick but came up short.

As far as his immediate future, he says, “That’s not my decision. I‘m just trying to play my best for the team and that’s all that I‘m focusing on.”

With the Bruins ahead by two, right winger Ryan Callahan scored on a deflection in front of Tuukka Rask to cut the lead to 4-3 with 5:42 left. The Lightning, 7-3 losers at Philadelphia on Monday night, losing All-Star center Tyler Johnson and No. 1 defenseman Victory Hedman to what should be short-term injuries in the game, didn’t come close to tying it.

Left winger Milan Lucic, who also had an assist, and left winger Brad Marchand also scored for Boston, which got two assists apiece from center David Krejci and defenseman Torey Krug.

The Eastern Conference-leading Lightning got two goals from star center Steven Stamkos, his 24th and 25th of the season.

“The way we played, can’t expect to win games against good teams in this league,” said the Tampa Bay captain.

Rask stopped 16 shots in raising his career record against Tampa Bay to 8-2. Ben Bishop (30 saves) suffered the loss in the Lighting net, falling to 0-3-1 lifetime against the Bruins.

Stamkos, who left TD Garden in an ambulance with a broken leg the last time he played in Boston -- Nov. 11, 2013 -- scored off a pair of passes from left winger Ondrej Palat, the second a kick pass from off the boards. It was the fifth multi-goal game of the year for Stamkos, but his first since Nov. 9.

His goals gave his team leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but Pastrnak, who rang one off the outside of the post earlier in the period, broke down the left side off a pass from Lucic, broke around defenseman Matt Carle and beat Bishop to tie the game with 4:36 left in the second period.

Lucic got a pass from Krejci, broke in on the left and was stopped by Bishop, but the puck hit defenseman Anton Stralman and went in. Pastrnak then scored on a wraparound.

The Bruins have had a two-goal scorer in each of the four games during the winning streak -- the run coming after club CEO Charlie Jacobs said his team’s struggles were “unacceptable” and hinted at changes.

Bruins defenseman/captain Zdeno Chara, getting stronger every game after coming back from a knee injury, had two mini scraps with C Cedric Paquette in the game.

“I don’t know what that kid was thinking. You don’t mess with Z,” said Marchand. “He must have forgot we play them three more times. Hopefully he’ll be sent down by then for his sake.”

Talking about Chara, Julien said, “He’s still, to me, the best defensive defenseman in the league.”

NOTES: D Nikita Nesterov picked up an assist on the second Tampa Bay goal, his first NHL point. ... Bruins C David Krejci and D Torey Krug both extended their points streaks to four straight games, all assists for both. ... Neither All-Star C Tyler Johnson, the league’s plus-minus leader, nor D Victor Hedman, who both sustained lower-body injuries in Tampa Bay’s 7-3 loss at Philadelphia on Monday night, is expected to miss serious time. “They were freak things,” coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday morning. “They weren’t dirty plays, they weren’t anything like that. It was the grind of the season, getting caught in the wrong place, wrong time. It sucks.” ... The Lightning recalled C Vladislav Namestnikov from AHL Syracuse.