Boyle lifts Lightning over winless Bruins

BOSTON -- Brian Boyle can be excused for being in a hurry after Monday’s game at TD Garden. After all, he had “about 30” friends and family waiting for him.

And the veteran forward had something to talk about with his people that he had never been able to talk about before.

“I’ve never scored here before. Played enough times,” Boyle said with a laugh after scoring twice to help his undefeated Tampa Bay Lightning end a 10-game Garden losing streak with a 6-3 win over the winless Boston Bruins.

In fact, the goals were the first two for the Boston College product, who hails from nearby Hingham, Mass., in 22 career games anywhere against the Bruins.

Boyle, a natural center playing on the left wing, scored the Lightning’s first and third goals as Tampa Bay moved to 3-0 after spotting the Bruins (0-3) two early power play goals before roaring back to get the rare win in this building -- the first since March 25, 2010.

“We’ve had enough tough games in here,” Boyle said. “It’s a hard place to play and they compete. It’s great to win here, it’s tough to win in here -- and we won.”

Center Steven Stamkos snapped a 3-3 tie with a power-play goal in the second period and left winger Jonathan Drouin beat Tuukka Rask with an off-speed shot 5:38 into the third to pretty much decide the issue.

The point was the 500th of Stamkos’ career and came almost two years from when he broke his left crashing into the net in the same building.

“He’s 25. He’s a superstar,” Boyle said. “He’s an unbelievable teammate, guy and friend. He’s a good guy to be around every single day. We’re happy for him.”

The Boston loss, giving the Bruins their first 0-3 start since 1999-2000, came in the season debut of defenseman/captain Zdeno Chara, who missed the first two games with an upper body injury.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time the Bruins have started the season without any points in the first three home games since 1965-66 -- the year before the arrival of Bobby Orr. This is their first 0-3 start since 1999-2000, the eighth in their 91-year history.

“It’s a tough start,” admitted defenseman Adam McQuaid. “It’s not at all the way we wanted to start this home stand.”

Bruins coach Claude Julien, asked at the start of his post-game media conference if he is concerned about his future with the bad start, just said, “Next question.”

Rask has been anything but sharp in losing all three games -- and heard derisive cheers from the crowd after a routine save following the fifth goal. He made 17 saves and has given up 14 goals on 91 shots in three games -- a dismal .846 save percentage.

Asked if his goalie is frustrated, Julien said, “It doesn’t matter. I think when you lose you’re frustrated. I think everybody’s frustrated, not just Tuukka.”

Left winger Ondrej Palat scored Tampa’s second goal and center Valteri Filppula closed the scoring with 4:02 left. Center Tyler Johnson and defenseman Victor Hedman had two assists apiece.

Boyle’s second goal was a beauty, as he stole a pass by right winger David Pastrnak, shook the featherweight off and went in alone on Rask.

It was the Lightning’s third win in their last 13 games overall against the Bruins, their fifth in the last 19.

Ben Bishop made 27 stops in winning his third straight in the Tampa Bay net.

The Bruins, who have yielded 16 goals in the three games -- all at home -- scored three power-play goals, two by right winger Loui Ericsson and. The other was by center David Krejci, who assisted on both Ericsson goals. Defenseman Torey Krug drew an assist on all three Boston goals.

The Bruins, one of six on the power play in their first two games, needed 18 seconds to score on their first try in the game and just 23 seconds to delivered on their second.

NOTES: Tampa Bay C Alex Killorn notched his 100th career point on the final goal. ... While Bruins D Zdeno Chara (upper body) made his season debut, Boston was without Brad Marchand (concussion). Boston coach Claude Julien said Marchand, injured Saturday night, was “still going through some daily evaluation,” but was hopeful Marchand will be able to travel west with the team for games at Colorado and Arizona. Marchand was in the press box during the game. ... RW Ryan Callahan appeared in his 100th game with the Lightning. ... The Bruins sent D Matt Irwin to Providence. ... Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper attended the Boston-Montreal game on Saturday night. ... The Lightning visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night before returning home. ... The Bruins honored paralyzed former Boston University player Travis Roy before the game, after making a $50,000 donation to his foundation and signing him to a ceremonial one-day contract marking the 20th anniversary of his injury. Roy also dropped the first puck.