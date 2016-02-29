Lightning blitz Bruins, take 2nd in Atlantic

BOSTON -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are starting to look like a team that can make a long run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Lightning’s 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night was their sixth straight and also raised their record in the 2016 portion of the schedule to 18-6-0.

”It was a huge win against a team that’s right with us (in the standings),“ Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos said after scoring a goal for the sixth straight game -- this one on a penalty shot -- and adding an assist. ”I think we realized the point to this game, we came out and played the way that we know we can.

“And (it) just keeps reiterating the fact that we just want to keep getting better. And that’s a good team that we beat that’s right battling us and as desperate as we are, and that was a big win for us.”

The win snapped a tie between the Lightning (36-22-4) and the Bruins (34-23-6) for second place in the Atlantic Division and also moved Tampa Bay within two points of the first-place Florida Panthers, who lost on Sunday.

“It’s so close between the bottom of the pack and the top of the pack, but it’s starting to shape out a little bit more now,” said Tampa Bay left winger Alex Killorn, who scored one goal and set up another. “But to know you’re that close to being in the division lead is exciting, so every game is so important.”

The Lightning’s top line accounted for all four goals. Right winger Ryan Callahan scored twice and added an assist while collecting six shots on goal. Stamkos and Killorn had two points apiece.

Tampa Bay defenseman Anton Stralman had two assists, while goalie Ben Bishop won his fourth straight, making 32 saves.

Callahan, who has five points in the past two games, has five goals in the past seven after scoring one in the previous 41. The line has 20 points since being reunited for the past five games.

The win was Tampa Bay’s second in as many tries at TD Garden this season after a 10-game Lightning losing streak in the building.

Defenseman Kevan Miller scored for the Bruins, who fell to 13-16-3 at home. Rask made 26 saves in the opener of Boston’s four-game homestand, which came on the eve of the trade deadline.

“You don’t want to think about it, but this is your life, so obviously we do pay attention,” Boston center David Krejci said.

With the Bruins ahead 1-0, Boston left winger Zac Rinaldo went off for hitting center Cedric Paquette in the head with a check 10:49 into the first period. Paquette got up slowly before heading for the dressing room (he returned for the second period). Stralman then set up Killorn for the game-tying, power-play goal at 11:19.

Three and a half minutes later, the visitors went ahead when Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid, with the puck at the left point, fell backward, leading to a two-on-none for Killorn and Callahan. Callahan gave it to Killorn and got it right back for the easy tap-in, and it was 2-1.

“You’re kind of hoping somehow you get bailed out there,” McQuaid said. “It’s a pretty tough spot to have that happen.”

An embellishment call against defenseman Zdeno Chara wiped out a potential Bruins power play and led to a four-on-four during which Stamkos stole the puck from defenseman Joe Morrow and went in alone on Rask. Left winger Brad Marchand pulled Stamkos down, and Stamkos converted the subsequent penalty shot. The Lightning star is 2-for-6 for his career on penalty shots, 1-for-3 this season.

“Confidence,” Stamkos said. “When you score in the last shootout and kind of come down the same way and have a couple options ... It was nice to see that one go in. You know it’s just a different mindset when you’re coming in -- felt confident, knew what I wanted to do and executed.”

NOTES: Bruins LW Loui Eriksson, the center of trade speculation leading up to the deadline, played Sunday. Contract talks on an Eriksson extension stalled, and he can become a free agent on July 1. “As I said earlier (Saturday), we’ve made offers to Loui and haven’t been able to find a deal at this point in time,” GM Don Sweeney said before Sunday’s game. ... Tampa Bay C Brian Boyle on the Monday deadline, as the Lightning hoped to trade suspended RW Jonathan Drouin but weren’t going to give him away: “You’re aware of it. I think we’re all kind of checking Twitter and all the stuff to see who is going where. Speculation is fun to look at. Anybody can go anywhere really. Just wait for that 3:01 (p.m. deadline Monday).” ... RW Landon Ferraro notched an assist on the Boston goal, with his father, Ray, calling the game on NBCSN.