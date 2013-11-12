Preview: Lightning at Canadiens

The surprising Tampa Bay Lightning make their first trip to Canada with a gaping hole in the lineup as they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner Steven Stamkos suffered a broken right tibia in Monday’s 3-0 loss at Boston and is out indefinitely. The Lightning, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, faces a Montreal team that snapped a four-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Stamkos came to Boston with a six-game goal-scoring streak and is tied for the league lead in points with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby at 23. “It’s tough to lose a guy like that,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We’ll see what we’re made of. You talk about a test. This is a test.” Montreal, which has beaten its new Atlantic Division rival four straight times, had only managed 11 tallies in seven games before the four-goal outburst against the Islanders.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (12-5-0): Cooper will have to shuffle his lineup with the loss of Stamkos, who has not missed a game in his career due to injury and was scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday morning. Valtteri Filppula moved up between captain Martin St. Louis and Alex Killorn to replace Stamkos on the top line Monday. Defenseman Sami Salo, the Lightning’s point man on the power play, also suffered a lower-body injury at Boston and his status is uncertain.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (9-8-1): With all of Montreal’s scoring woes, it has gotten off to a strong start on the other end of the ice, ranking fourth in the league in goals against (2.17). Carey Price has been the key to that with a .929 save percentage despite his 7-7-1 record, and reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban leads the team with 14 assists and 17 points. The line of Lars Eller, Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher (team-high eight goals) registered 10 shots and combined to ignite the attack against the Islanders

OVERTIME

1. Lightning G Ben Bishop, who did not start Monday, has allowed two or fewer goals in 11 of his 13 outings and boasts a .927 save percentage.

2. Montreal C David Desharnais has gone 11 games without a point and has only one on the season after collecting 88 in 129 games over the previous two campaigns.

3. Tampa Bay is 0-3-0 against Boston this season and 5-0-0 versus the rest of the Atlantic Division.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Lightning 1