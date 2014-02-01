Preview: Lightning at Canadiens

The Tampa Bay Lightning have lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time in almost two months and may be without their top two goalies when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Ben Bishop is questionable with a head injury and backup Anders Lindback is out with a lower-body ailment  both suffered in Thursday s 5-3 loss at Ottawa. The Canadiens have rebounded from a four-game slide by allowing only one goal combined in victories over Carolina and Boston.

Lightning captain Martin St. Louis, from nearby Laval, Que., is tied with Canadiens legend Maurice Rocket  Richard for 85th on the all-time scoring list with 965 points. The 38-year-old veteran has collected 15 points in 12 games since being left off the Canadian Olympic roster. Montreal goalie Carey Price, who sat out as Peter Budaj turned in a strong performance in a 4-1 win over Boston on Thursday, has stopped 67 of 69 shots while splitting a pair of shootouts with Tampa Bay this season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS (Montreal), SunSports (Tampa Bay),

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (31-18-5): Bishop, who has 26 wins and a .932 save percentage, received a skate boot to the head from teammate Nikita Kucherov after diving for the puck Thursday and told reporters he was initially dizzy before feeling better. Bishop participated in practice Friday, but goalies Cedrick Desjardins and Kristers Gudlevskis were both recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. Tampa Bay s second-leading scorer Valtteri Filppula (40 points) is also listed as questionable with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (29-20-5): Montreal managed only five goals during its four-game losing streak and has received a shutout from Price along with Budaj s strong effort while scoring seven times the last two outings. Last year s Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban leads the team in scoring with 37 points and Max Pacioretty has recorded a team-high 23 goals  one each in the last two games. Brendan Gallagher has also made a big impact the last two contests with four points and has 14 goals  one shy of last season s rookie total.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal is 14-of-14 on the penalty kill over the last three games and ranks third in the league at 86 percent.

2. Lightning D Victor Hedman has registered eight points in his last four contests.

3. Canadiens D Andrei Markov had a minus-11 rating over 13 games before notching a pair of assists and a plus-3 in the last two.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 5, Lightning 2