Preview: Lightning at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens can put a stranglehold on their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 on Sunday night. The third-seeded Canadiens won both games in Tampa Bay and can push the second-seeded Lightning to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven series with a win on their home ice. “We are playing as a unit right now,” said Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who came within 1:59 of a shutout in Game 2. “We are living in the moment.”

Tampa Bay has shown little resemblance to the team that edged Montreal for second place in the Atlantic Division, allowing four goals in regulation in each contest after permitting a total of four in four regular-season matchups. “We have nothing to lose right now,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “We’re down 2-0, we’re going into a hostile environment, we have to play better.” Tampa Bay can take solace in the fact that the Canadiens lost three of their last four playoff series when taking a 2-0 lead - including 2011 when they won the first two games in Boston.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, CBC, SUN (Tampa Bay), RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING: While rookie Ondrej Palat, the team’s leading scorer, remains a game-time decision after missing Friday’s loss with an upper-body injury, the bigger question mark is whether coach Jon Cooper will make a switch in goal. Anders Lindback has made five consecutive starts since an injury to No. 1 netminder Ben Bishop but he has not looked sharp in the series - although his teammates have not provided much support in front of him. Cooper yanked Lindback with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period in favor of Kristers Gudlevskis - to provide a “spark” - and insisted there was no goaltender controversy, but the coach was non-committal about a starter for Game 3.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: After a sub-par performance in the series opener, Price played markedly better in Game 2 - flashing the form that led Team Canada to the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Montreal scored only three goals in the final three games of the regular season, but concerns about the offense have been allayed in the first two playoffs games. Rene Bourque, who scored once in the final 19 contests of the regular season, tallied twice in Game 2 to give him five goals in 12 career playoff contests. “Since he has gotten back in the lineup, he’s been hungry, physical and he’s scored some big goals,” coach Michel Therrien said. “It’s been a tough season, but he’s playing very good hockey right now.”

OVERTIME

1. The Lightning won both matchups this season in Montreal by 2-1 scores - one in overtime and one in a shootout.

2. Canadiens D P.K. Subban collected a pair of assists Friday, ending a seven-game stretch in which he failed to hit the scoresheet.

3. Gudlevskis, who has one career NHL start and made 55 saves against Team Canada for Latvia in Sochi, is the first goaltender to appear in the East Coast Hockey League, American Hockey League, NHL and Olympics in the same season.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2