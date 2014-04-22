Preview: Lightning at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens were swept by Tampa Bay in the postseason 10 years ago and have a chance to turn the tables when they host the Lightning in Tuesday’s Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Montreal owns a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven set, but remains wary of Tampa Bay. “We’ve seen many scenarios in the playoffs and we have to have the same approach for the next game as we had for the last three,” Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban said. “They’re a good team.”

The Lightning went 3-0-1 against Montreal during the regular season but must rebound from a morale-sapping 3-2 defeat in Game 3, when an apparent go-ahead goal by Ryan Callahan was disallowed due to goaltender interference. Tampa Bay is trying to build upon its best overall performance of the series after a pair of lackluster efforts in Games 1 and 2. “We have to pull the positives out of this, the chances we created,” Callahan said. “You have to take that into Game 4, and all it takes is one game.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CBC, FSN Florida (Tampa Bay), RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING: Captain Steven Stamkos avoided what appeared to be a serious injury when he took an accidental knee flush to the side of his head moments after Callahan’s goal was negated late in the second period, but he returned to start the third period. “I tried to shake it off,” Stamkos said of the hit that knocked him woozy. “Games like this, you don’t want to miss any time. I want to be out there as much as I can to help our team win.” Stamkos, who already missed more than four months this season due to a broken leg, picked up his second assist of the contest on defenseman Matt Carle’s third-period goal and told reporters at Monday’s optional skate that he felt good and expects to be in the lineup for Game 4.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Subban did not finish the regular season on a high note, failing to hit the scoresheet in his final six games, posting a collective minus-5 in that span and having his ice time cut dramatically in half those contests. However, Subban has provided a stark reminder of why he ranks among the league’s elite defensemen with a stellar series against Tampa Bay, posting back-to-back games with two assists and playing a leading role during the decisive stretch of Game 3. Subban prevented a tiebreaking tally by swatting a puck out of mid-air seconds before Callahan’s goal was waved off and, minutes later, put his team ahead to stay with a brilliant individual rush to set up a goal by Brendan Gallagher.

OVERTIME

1. Subban is the first Montreal defenseman to post multiple assists in consecutive playoff games since Hall-of-Famer Larry Robinson in 1987.

2. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said starting G Ben Bishop, who has missed six straight games, will not be available Tuesday.

3. If Tampa Bay staves off elimination, it will host Game 5 on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Lightning 3