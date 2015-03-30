Preview: Lightning at Canadiens

(Updated: UPDATING: Adjusting Tampa Bay’s magic number)

The Montreal Canadiens look to avoid a sweep of the season series on Monday and hand the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning their first three-game losing streak of the campaign. The Canadiens have been outscored 16-5 in four losses against the Lightning, including a 1-0 overtime defeat in the last meeting at Montreal on March 10. Tampa Bay, trailing the first-place Canadiens by three points in the Atlantic Division, comes in off Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Detroit when it lost two key players to injuries.

Top-four defenseman Jason Garrison was sent back home to be evaluated after suffering an upper-body injury and physical forward Cedric Paquette sustained a lower-body injury Saturday. The Lightning’s magic number is one point to clinch a playoff spot and they need one victory to set a single-season franchise record. The game matches the league’s top scoring team (Tampa Bay) against the NHL’s top defensive team (Montreal) -- led by Hart and Vezina Trophy candidate Carey Price.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), RDS and SNET (Montreal)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (46-23-7): Tampa Bay was shut out for the first time since December 2013 on Saturday and has been blanked on 11 power-play attempts over the last two contests. Captain Steven Stamkos has 40 goals – tied for second in the league with Rick Nash of the New York Rangers – has not scored in four games, but boasts five against the Canadiens this season. With veterans Garrison and Braydon Coburn (lower body) out, the Lightning must go with three defensemen with less than 120 NHL games of experience.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (47-21-8): Max Pacioretty has posted five points in the last five games to match his career high (65) and his team-leading 36th goal beat Florida 3-2 in overtime Saturday, leaving him three from tying his all-time best. Tomas Plekanec has recorded eight points in eight contests to equal defenseman P.K. Subban for second in the team with 53 and is two shy of 200 career goals. Blue-liner Tom Gilbert (jaw) is expected to miss his fourth straight game Monday, but could return next week.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens had gone 3-of-36 on the power play over 15 games before converting 2-of-4 on Saturday, including Pacioretty’s winner.

2. Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop has allowed three goals in each of his last two starts overall, but is 9-1-2 with a .945 save percentage all time versus Montreal.

3. Montreal RW Brendan Gallagher has recorded four goals in his last five games and owns a career-best 23 overall.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Lightning 1