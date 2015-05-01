Preview: Lightning at Canadiens

The Tampa Bay Lightning were swept out of the postseason by Montreal a year ago but will get a shot to avenge that humbling defeat when they visit the Canadiens on Friday for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Lightning battled back from a 3-2 series deficit against Detroit to earn a rematch with Montreal, which edged Tampa Bay by two points for the Atlantic Division title.

The Lightning dominated the regular-season series against the Canadiens, winning all five matchups - including three at Bell Centre - by a combined 21-8 margin. “We’re probably the only team in the playoffs with home-ice advantage that’s the underdog,” said Canadiens coach Michel Therrien, whose team has been idle since eliminating Ottawa on Sunday in Game 6 of their opening-round series. Montreal goaltender Carey Price - who also is in the running for the Vezina - on Thursday was among three finalists named for the Hart Trophy, which goes to the league’s most valuable player. He’ll be opposed by Tampa Bay’s Ben Bishop, who missed last season’s four-game sweep due to a dislocated elbow.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING: Bishop, who blanked Detroit in Wednesday’s Game 7, could be the “X” factor for Tampa Bay after posting a career-high 40 victories - including all five meetings with the Canadiens in which he allowed a total of eight goals. The Lightning do have two issues that need to be rectified - their power play converted only 2-of-30 chances against the Red Wings while captain Steven Stamkos, the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer with 43, failed to tally in the series to stretch his postseason drought to 10 games. Tyler Johnson did most of the heavy lifting versus Detroit with a trio of two-goal performances and has four tallies in eight career contests against Montreal.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Price established league highs in wins (44), goals-against average (1.96) and save percentage (.933) to become the first netminder to lead the NHL in all three categories since 1990-91, but he was torched for 16 goals in going 0-4-1 against the Lightning this season. Price had to come up big against Ottawa due to the struggles of Montreal’s offense, which managed six regulation goals in the final five games and was woeful on the power play (one tally on 20 opportunities). ”There’s really no one out there who can say they have a good power play and it’s making the difference for them,“ defenseman P.K. Subban said. ”But, we know that it can be the difference as the playoffs go on.”

OVERTIME

1. Bishop is 10-1-2 with a 1.53 GAA average in his career against Montreal.

2. Canadiens leading scorer Max Pacioretty has eight goals and 14 points in 20 games versus Tampa Bay.

3. The Lightning led the league with 262 goals scored, while Montreal tied Chicago for fewest allowed with 189.

SERIES PREDICTION: Montreal in seven