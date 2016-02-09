Preview: Lightning at Canadiens

Regardless of who stood in the crease at the other end of the ice, Ben Bishop has had his way with the Montreal Canadiens over his career. Bishop is expected to try and improve on a 10-1-3 regular-season record against the Canadiens when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit Montreal on Tuesday.

Bishop, who also beat the Canadiens in their six-game series last postseason, was rested Monday as the Lightning fell 5-1 at Ottawa and will take a 1.62 goals-against average and .938 save percentage versus Montreal into the contest. The Canadiens have won two straight after dropping nine of 10 games (1-8-1) and still are weeks away from the return of reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price from a leg injury. Ben Scrivens has won two straight after losing his first four decisions with Montreal and All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban is riding a six-game point streak. The Canadiens scored only 21 goals in 11 games against Tampa Bay last season, going 0-4-1 in the regular season, but earned a 4-3 shootout victory on Dec. 28 in their only meeting of 2015-16.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), Sportsnet, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (29-19-4): Captain Steven Stamkos is tied with Nikita Kucherov for the team lead at 21 goals but has scored just one in his last nine contests and sits at 297 for his career. J.T. Brown netted Tampa Bay’s only tally Monday and Ryan Callahan notched an assist – his second point in two contests after an eight-game drought. Jason Garrison (lower body) left Monday’s contest and is not expected to play against Montreal, while fellow defenseman Andrej Sustr was a minus-4 against Ottawa.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (26-24-4): Captain Max Pacioretty snapped a seven-game goal-scoring drought with his team-best 20th on Sunday - reaching that plateau for the fourth time in his career. Subban tops the team with 42 points and has totaled two goals and seven assists in his last six contests while Tomas Plekanec has notched five points during a three-game run. The Canadiens were better in the defensive end in their last two contests, allowing a total two goals after surrendering 18 during a four-game losing streak.

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens D Nathan Beaulieu has been a healthy scratch the last two games after posting a minus-5 rating in the previous 11 contests.

2. Tampa Bay C-RW Vladislav Namestnikov, who leads the team with a plus-16 rating, is slated to play his 100th NHL contest.

3. Montreal C Alex Galchenyuk has registered at least one point in four of five contests after an eight-game drought.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Canadiens 1