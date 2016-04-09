Preview: Lightning at Canadiens

Jonathan Drouin made an impact in his first game since December with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday while recording the game-winning goal. The former third-overall draft pick looks to continue to state his case for a spot in the lineup during the playoffs for the injury-depleted Lightning when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Drouin started the season on the top line, suffered through injuries, requested a trade, left his minor-league team and was suspended for almost two months before returning to go on a goal-scoring spree, including in the 4-2 victory at New Jersey on Thursday. “He’s an offensive threat,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper told reporters. “When he’s got his feet moving and got some open ice, that kid can make some plays.” The Lightning have sealed home ice for the first round of the playoffs but need a victory to avoid being swept this season by Montreal, which will miss the postseason for the first time since 2011-12. The Canadiens, who were swept in five games during the 2014-15 regular season by Tampa Bay, blanked the Lightning 3-0 on March 31 and are 1-2-0 since.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Tampa Bay), TVAS and Sportsnet (Montreal)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (46-30-5): Drouin had nine goals in 10 games with Syracuse of the American Hockey League after his suspension was lifted and was recalled Thursday. The speedy left wing played with center Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Killorn against New Jersey as Cooper experiments with his forward lines with captain Steven Stamkos (blood clot) lost for 1-to-3 months and Ryan Callahan (lower body) day-to-day. Backup Andrei Vasilevskiy (11-9-0) likely gets the start in net after Ben Bishop played Thursday.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (37-38-6): Captain Max Pacioretty has six points in the last five games and leads the team with 61 while he is still two shy of his third straight 30-goal campaign. Alex Galchenyuk is also two away from his first 30-goal season and is tied with Tomas Plekanec for second on the team with 53 points. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren earned the victory in his first career start Thursday against Carolina, but Mike Condon is expected to get the nod in net after registering his first career shutout against Tampa Bay in the last meeting.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay RW Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 66 points, including five in the last four contests.

2. Montreal D Joel Hanley has posted six assists in his first nine NHL outings.

3. The Lightning are 2-for-25 on the power play over the last six games and Montreal is the same in the past 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Canadiens 2