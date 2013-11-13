(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Lightning 2, Canadiens 1 (SO): Valtteri Filppula scored in the first round of the shootout and Ben Bishop stopped all three Montreal attempts as visiting Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games.

Ryan Malone scored in the first period and Bishop made 28 saves – 15 in the third period and overtime combined – as the Lightning improved to 6-0-0 after regulation. Tampa Bay outshot the Canadiens 45-29 in its first game since losing All-Star Steven Stamkos indefinitely with a broken right tibia Monday against Boston.

Carey Price was brilliant in making 44 saves, including a pad stop on Ondrej Palat in overtime after the Canadiens had killed two consecutive power plays. Daniel Briere tied the game late in regulation in his first game back after missing 10 contests with a concussion for Montreal, which is 1-3-2 in the last six games.

Tampa Bay killed off all but one second of three Montreal power plays in the opening 20 minutes, emerging with a 10-8 shot advantage and a lead. Malone got his stick on defenseman Eric Brewer’s wrist shot from the left point for his third goal of the season five minutes into the contest.

The Lightning appeared to double their lead late in the middle period but - even though Radko Gudas’ shot was ruled to go into the net after video review - it was called off due to incidental contact on Price. Briere tied it with 4:38 left in regulation when he went to the net to deflect Max Pacioretty’s shot from the left circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stamkos underwent successful surgery to stabilize the fracture Tuesday in Boston. The club announced he will begin rehabilitation immediately, but a timetable for his return has not been set. … Montreal C David Desharnais, who has only one point in 17 games, was scratched. … The Lightning will be without D Sami Salo (lower body) and D Keith Aulie (upper body) indefinitely and recalled D Dmitry Korobov along with RW J.T. Brown. Korobov was a healthy scratch.