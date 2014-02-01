Thompson scores OT winner for Lightning

MONTREAL -- The Tampa Bay Lightning got all the offense they needed from an unexpected source.

Tampa Bay center Nate Thompson scored his second goal of the game 4:36 into overtime to give the Lightning a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Thompson, who scored a shorthanded goal in the second, beat Montreal goalie Carey Price with 23.1 seconds remaining in the extra period on a centering pass from defenseman Victor Hedman, who assisted on both goals.

“It’s always nice to chip in and get some bonus goals like that, especially get some big goals,” Thompson said. “I‘m not a guy that is counted on to score goals, but I think I can contribute in that way, and it always feels good to do that.”

Canadiens center Daniel Briere, who was limited to 3:02 of ice time through the first two periods, tied it at 1-1 with his ninth goal 7:25 into the third.

“I have to be ready to take advantage of my ice time whenever I get the chance,” Briere said. “It’s about the only thing I can control is when I‘m out there on the ice.”

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Canadiens

Both teams had power-play opportunities late in the third, including Montreal for the final 1:05 of regulation after Tampa Bay defenseman Eric Brewer was called for interference.

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop stopped 28 shots as he returned without missing a start after suffering an upper-body injury early in his last outing.

The 6-foot-7, 214-pound goalie left 1:49 into the first period Thursday in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss in Ottawa after he was hit in the back of the head by Lightning center Nikita Kucherov’s skate.

“I felt good,” Bishop said. “I woke up this morning feeling a lot better than I did (Friday). I felt pretty good all game.”

Price made 34 saves for Montreal, which ended a two-game losing streak and has lost five of seven (2-4-1).

“We came out a bit slow, we were second on pucks and we couldn’t get anything sustained in their end,” Canadiens captain Brian Gionta said. “I thought we did a better job in the second and third, but a couple of breakdowns on their goals.”

Thompson got credit for the Lightning’s second shorthanded goal in as many games 5:58 into the second when Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban redirected the puck past Canadiens goalie Carey Price into his own net.

Briere scored for a second game in a row following a 10-game goalless drought. He took right winger Brian Gionta’s pass across the Lightning zone to beat Bishop between the legs with a shot from the left faceoff dot.

Bishop got into a skirmish with Montreal right winger Brandon Prust during a TV timeout in the second period. Price, who was over by the Canadiens’ bench, went across the ice to join the scrum along the boards in Tampa Bay’s zone.

“It was just a normal TV timeout and he just came down to my end and he came pretty close and he was just chirping and yelling and saying stuff, so one thing led to another and everybody got involved,” Bishop said.

Both goalies were penalized at 17:02 for leaving their respective goal creases and Prust got a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, while Tampa Bay defenseman Radko Gudas and Montreal right winger George Parros were given 10-minute misconduct penalties.

“Our line was up next so I jumped on the ice and I saw he was just kind of whining to the ref, he’d been kind of whining and running his mouth all game, so I just told him to quit whining and shut up, and he didn’t like that so he started yelling at me and I kept yelling back,” Prust said. “I didn’t make a move to him to start a fight or anything. He came at me so I was just kind of defending myself.”

Price stopped Kucherov on a penalty shot 4:41 into the first period. Kucherov was awarded the penalty shot after he was hooked by Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu when he went in on a breakaway.

Bishop slid to his left to deny Montreal left winger Rene Bourque’s scoring chance 3:12 into the second.

NOTES: Lightning C Valteri Fillpula missed the game because of a lower-body injury he sustained Thursday in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss in Ottawa. ... G Cedrick Desjardins was dressed as Tampa Bay starter Ben Bishop’s backup. The Lightning recalled Desjardins and G Kristers Gudlevskis from AHL Syracuse on Friday after G Anders Lindback was sidelined by an injury he sustained Thursday. ... Canadiens LW Michael Bournival did not play because of illness. ... RW Christian Thomas made his Canadiens debut and faced his father’s team in his second NHL game. Tampa Bay assistant coach Steve Thomas had 933 points in 1,235 games from 1984 to 2004 with Toronto, Chicago, the New York Islanders, New Jersey, Anaheim and Detroit. Christian Thomas, who was recalled from AHL Hamilton on Friday, made his NHL debut at Bell Centre for the New York Rangers in a 3-0 loss to the Canadiens on Feb. 23, 2013.