Johnson scores twice to lead Lightning past Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson and left winger Ondrej Palat are denying the existence of the noted sophomore jinx.

Johnson scored twice and Palat picked up a pair of assists to lead the Lightning to a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

The two second-year forwards extended their respective point streaks to four games, with Johnson picking up eight points and Palat racking up nine during that stretch.

”We all play similar games but we all add something different,“ said Johnson, who leads the Lightning with 45 points on the season. ”There’s good chemistry there, things are clicking, we know where each other are and we play the same structure. Things are just working for us right now, which is awesome.

“Palat, Kuch (right winger Nikita Kucherov) and I, we work extremely hard and we get those opportunities because of that.”

Right wingers J.T. Brown and Brett Connolly also tallied for Tampa (26-12-4), which has outscored Montreal 21-3 in two meetings so far this season.

Right winger Dale Weise and left winger Max Pacioretty scored for the Canadiens, who lost for the first time this season when scoring the first goal.

“It’s tough to be critical of things that we’ve done because we’ve done so many things well of late, but today we did things that aren’t going to help you win the game,” Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban said. “We have to be more disciplined; it starts there. I think we have to compete a little bit harder in certain areas and they did that a little better than us for most of the game.”

Goaltender Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal (26-12-2), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Ben Bishop made 20 saves for the Lightning.

After taking 13 minutes to record its first shot on goal, Montreal finally got on the board at 15:07 of the first period. A rebound made its way to defenseman Sergei Gonchar inside the blue line. Gonchar found center Tomas Plekanec in the circle and Plekanec spun around for a shot that was tipped in by Weise in front of the net.

Tampa tied it at 3:17 of the second period. Left winger Jonathan Drouin tossed one from the top of the right circle that was saved but not held by Price. Battling blue-liner Alexei Emelin at the crease, Brown gained on him on the inside and easily tucked the loose puck behind Price.

A power-play tally provided the visitors with their first lead of the night. Johnson, from the top of the circle, dished off to Kucherov in the opposite circle. He faked a shot and passed back to Johnson, who fired home his 16th of the season at 10:42.

A line change and a miscue by Montreal defenseman Tom Gilbert put the Lightning up 3-1 at 18:16. Gilbert, at the Canadiens’ blue line, attempted a backhand clear up the ice that wound up on a Lightning stick. The play turned into a 4-on-2 in Tampa’s favor and Connolly finished it off.

It marked the first time since Dec. 6 that Montreal had given up more than two goals against.

Confusion by the Canadiens’ penalty killers allowed the Lightning to add to its lead at 19:38. Price made the save on a Kucherov shot but neither he nor his teammates appeared to have any idea where the puck was and Johnson poked home his second of the night.

”It’s on us,“ Pacioretty said. ”We didn’t stay disciplined and we didn’t compete for half the game. It was nice to get those road wins and get six in a row but there’s a reason why that happened.

“We’re not going to out-skill many teams, especially a team like that. You see how deadly they are on the power play and have a lot of people that can put the puck in the net. We have success when we play a certain way and we got away from it tonight.”

Pacioretty got just behind the Tampa defense to notch his 17th of the season. Right winger Brendan Gallagher, at the Lightning blue line, took a feed from Gonchar, at the Montreal blue line and quickly dished off to Pacioretty. The Canadiens’ leading goal-scorer skated in and Bishop got a piece of the shot from the slot before the puck dropped behind him and trickled into the net at 5:01 of the third period.

NOTES: Montreal RW Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau missed his second game with an upper-body injury sustained Friday against the New Jersey Devils. He remains day-to-day. ... Lightning C Valtteri Filppula appeared in his 600th NHL game. ... The Canadiens kept the same lineup, leaving D Mike Weaver the club’s lone healthy scratch after D Bryan Allen, unclaimed on waivers, was assigned to Hamilton of the AHL earlier in the day. ... Tampa Bay scratched LW Brenden Morrow and D Nikita Nesterov. The Lightning also announced that D Radko Gudas would be sidelined four months following knee surgery. ... The game was the 1,700th in Lightning franchise history.