Lightning win on Johnson’s overtime goal

MONTREAL -- It took some extra time but the Tampa Bay Lightning finally found a way to sneak a puck past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

Center Tyler Johnson picked up his own rebound and his shot went in off Montreal defenseman Tom Gilbert’s skate at 1:03 of overtime to lift the Lightning to a 1-0 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

The win was the third for Tampa (42-20-6) over Montreal in as many meetings this season.

”We have a different team than when we met them in the playoffs last year,“ Lightning center Steven Stamkos said of his team’s success against the Canadiens in 2014-15. ”Obviously Ben Bishop’s a big part of that. Some of the young guys that have that experience now and having great years, then we add a guy like (Braydon) Coburn at the deadline -- and we still have Matt Carle that’s coming back.

“I think we used last year as a little motivation heading into this season -- not just against Montreal but to realize how tough it is to win in this league. We want to finish strong down the stretch and I think we’re playing well.”

Price stopped 35 shots for Montreal (42-18-7), which has scored just six goals in its last five games, with one of those goals going into an empty net.

”Same story with Carey,“ said left winger Max Pacioretty. ”He was amazing. He deserves to get recognized for his repeat performances like that.

“But at the end of the day, it doesn’t make us feel good as his teammates that we’re leaving him out to dry that much. He can’t win a game if you don’t score goals so we’ve got to find a way to put pucks on the net and put a lot of them in.”

Shorthanded on two occasions in a three-minute span in the first period, the Canadiens still managed to go on the attack, with the duo of center Tomas Plekanec and Pacioretty creating several 2-on-1 opportunities.

The Canadiens had one of their best chances of the night late in the opening frame. Shortly after exiting the box, Pacioretty stole the puck from Tampa rookie left winger

Jonathan Drouin in the Montreal end before breaking out on a 2-on-1 with center Jacob de la Rose. Bishop stopped the sniper’s shot from the right circle and then got his left leg out to deny de la Rose on the rebound.

“Pacioretty was coming down and he made a pretty good shot off my blocker,” said Bishop, who stopped 19 shots for his third shutout of the season. “Maybe I would have liked to have put the rebound somewhere else but I just tried to get over and I was able to get a pad on it. Maybe a little lucky but we’ll take it.”

Left winger Cedric Paquette nearly got the Lightning on the board in the dying seconds of the middle stanza with a shot from the slot but was denied by Price.

While the Montreal netminder had some quality stops on the night, one of the biggest came midway through the third period. After stopping center Alex Killorn’s shot from the right wing, he got over to the other side in a flash to deny right winger Ryan Callahan on the rebound, prompting chants of “Carey! Carey!” from the Bell Centre crowd.

“I‘m happy to be on his side now,” new Canadiens center/winger Torrey Mitchell said of his goaltender.

NOTES: Montreal D Jeff Petry suited up for his 300th NHL game. ... Lightning RW J.T. Brown missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury while D Matt Carle, inching closer to a return, remained sidelined due to an upper-body injury. ... Tampa Bay D Nikita Nesterov was a healthy scratch. ... The Canadiens used the same line-up as their last game, leaving RW P.A. Parenteau, C Manny Malhotra, D Mike Weaver and D Alexei Emelin as the scratches. ... Tampa Bay boasts a league-leading four players with at least 20 goals on the season (tied with the Nashville Predators.)