Namestnikov’s goals help Lightning seal playoff berth

MONTREAL -- It doesn’t matter who goes down for the Tampa Bay Lightning because there always seems to be someone ready to step up.

The Lightning were faced with a new batch of injuries heading into their game against the Montreal Canadiens, and this time center Vladislav Namestnikov was the difference, scoring two goals -- including the game-winner -- and assisting on another to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-3 win over Montreal on Monday night at the Bell Centre.

With the victory, Tampa Bay clinched a spot in the playoffs.

“Everybody steps up at different times, and tonight was no different,” said Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop, who stopped 25 shots and earned a pair of assists.

Left winger Jonathan Drouin, right winger Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Anton Stralman also scored for the Lightning (47-23-7), who swept the five-game season series and set a franchise record for wins in a season.

Left winger Max Pacioretty and defensemen Jeff Petry and P.K. Subban scored for the Canadiens (47-22-8).

The Lightning took advantage of a slow and sloppy line change by Montreal to get the scoring started at 1:24 of the second period. Bishop spotted center Steven Stamkos at the Canadiens’ blue line. Tampa’s captain broke in along the left side before dishing off to Namestnikov, who skated into the slot to beat Canadiens goaltender Carey Price.

Pacioretty’s 37th goal of the season -- and third short-handed -- squared things exactly three minutes later. With the Canadiens killing a double minor, Pacioretty batted an attempted stretch pass out of the air in the neutral zone. Montreal defenseman Andrei Markov picked it up and fed center Tomas Plekanec along the left wing. Plekanec, on a two-on-one with Pacioretty, fed Montreal’s leading goal-scorer in the right circle, where Pacioretty fired a shot top shelf on Bishop.

The goal gave Pacioretty 66 points on the season, a career high.

Tampa Bay tempered the Bell Centre’s excitement just 33 seconds later on the same power play. Stralman, at the Lightning’s blue line, found Drouin at the Canadiens’ blue line. The rookie broke in alone, notching his third goal of the season with a shot from the slot.

“Those were breakdowns we’ve got to clean up,” Pacioretty said of the Lightning getting behind the Montreal defense. “When we’re giving them breaks, that team is too skilled to not put it in the back of the net. In the playoffs, you can’t afford to give teams breaks like that because they’ll make you pay. We’ve got five games to get ready and we’ve got to move forward.”

Right winger Dale Weise was in the penalty box for those four minutes after an unsportsmanlike call was tacked on to his slashing infraction, giving Tampa its fourth and fifth power plays of the game.

“They dominated us in the first period and then I came out and took the penalty and didn’t give us a chance to really get anything going,” Weise said. “That’s not acceptable. Uncalled for on my part.”

Namestnikov restored Tampa Bay’s two-goal lead at 6:21 of the third. Two Canadiens going for the same hit at the Montreal blue line allowed him to break in on a two-on-one before he sent a wrister from the left circle for his second of the night.

“It was a big goal,” Namestnikov said of his tally, which hushed the Bell Centre crowd. “They put some pressure on us but the guys did a great job of not letting them score again. It was a great full 60 minutes and good game overall.”

Kucherov made it 3-1 at 18:07. Markov rimmed a clearing attempt around the boards, but it was picked off along the opposite wall by Ondrej Palat. The Tampa Bay left winger sent it to Namestnikov, who fed Kucherov in the right circle.

Petry pulled the Canadiens to within one 23 seconds into the third. Center Lars Eller won the faceoff back to Petry at the point, and Petry’s shot deflected into the net.

Subban cut the Lightning’s lead to 4-3 on the power play at 16:10. After the Canadiens passed the puck around looking for a shot, Subban blasted the puck from inside the blue line to the back of the net.

Stralman sealed the game with a goal down the ice into an empty net in the final minute.

Price made 39 saves for Montreal, which has lost seven straight against Tampa Bay.

NOTES: Lightning C Cedric Paquette was in the lineup despite suffering an apparent lower-body injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Tampa Bay C Tyler Johnson, D Jason Garrison and D Andrej Sustr missed the game with injuries while emergency call-up Jonathan Marchessault was the lone healthy scratch. Garrison is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. ... Montreal kept the same lineup from Saturday’s game, leaving RW Devante Smith-Pelly, C Manny Malhotra, D Mike Weaver and D Sergei Gonchar as the team’s healthy scratches. ... Canadiens D Tom Gilbert missed his fourth game while recovering from an upper-body injury.