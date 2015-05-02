Kucherov goal gives Lightning Game 1 win in Montreal

MONTREAL -- Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov didn’t waste his second chance at scoring the overtime winner.

After seeing his goal in the first overtime waved off for having pushed Montreal goaltender Carey Price’s pad into the net, Kucherov took a feed from center Valtteri Filppula and got a quick shot off from the high slot at 2:06 of the second overtime period to give the Lightning a 2-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their second-round series on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

“Fils (Filppula) got it from the D and just put in my wheelhouse,” Kucherov said. “All I needed to do was shoot, and I did.”

“It’s always huge to get the first win on the road.”

Price made 33 saves for Montreal while Ben Bishop stopped 43 shots for the Lightning.

Left winger Max Pacioretty scored in regulation for the Canadiens and center Tyler Johnson replied for Tampa Bay.

”I felt like we did have good energy, even going into that second overtime,“ Pacioretty said. ”That’s a game that’s going to come down to a bounce either way. They got it. But we had a lot of chances to close that game out.

“We like our effort. Just keep getting better from there.”

The Canadiens skated out to a strong start, controlling the play and hitting a pair of posts early in the first but couldn’t get anything by Bishop.

Pacioretty factored into two of Montreal’s best chances in the second, both short-handed. First, he broke through the Lightning defense and got a shot off that was stopped. A little while later, he went in on a 2-on-1 with center Tomas Plekanec. Plekanec appeared to have the open net, but was denied on a highlight reel pad stack save by Bishop.

“We felt good about our start,” Canadiens right winger Dale Weise said. “The first 15 minutes, I thought we really played well. I think (the Lightning), who doesn’t get enough credit for their defense, they do a good job. We had some good chances. We keep playing like that, we’re going to win games.”

Tampa Bay earned one of its best chances of the night on the power play, just before Bishop flashed the leather. With traffic in Price’s crease, the Lightning came close to tucking one behind the netminder, only to see the puck hit defenseman Jeff Petry’s skate, setting up an easy clear for Montreal.

Johnson scored his league-leading seventh goal of the playoffs at 2:34 of the third period. After a penalty to Montreal expired, defenseman Matt Carle fired a shot from the top of the left circle and Johnson, battling with Canadiens blue-liner Tom Gilbert in front of Price, deflected it just inside the crossbar.

Pacioretty brought the Bell Centre to life at 14:47 with his third of the playoffs. Defenseman P.K. Subban sent the winger a pass through the neutral zone and Pacioretty broke in with winger Brendan Gallagher to his right. He skated to the top of the left circle and fired a shot that Bishop gloved but didn’t close on, and the puck popped out and trickled behind him into the net.

The crowd, which had been on Bishop’s case all night long with chants of “Bi-shop, Bi-shop”, went back to getting on the Lightning netminder.

“When you play college, it’s like that every road game,” he said of the chants. “I think it’s a lot of fun.”

NOTES: The Canadiens kept the same lineup from its series-clinching win against Ottawa, leaving C Manny Malhotra, C/RW Brian Flynn, D Sergei Gonchar and D Mike Weaver as healthy scratches. ... Tampa Bay scratched LW Jonathan Drouin, D Mark Barberio and D Nikita Nesterov. ... D Andrei Markov suited up for his 78th career playoff game, tying him with Bobby Rousseau and Donnie Marshall for 45th on the Canadiens’ all-time list. C Tomas Plekanec appeared in his 76th career postseason game, tying Elmer Lach and Pierre Bouchard for 51st. ... Lightning C Tyler Johnson’s six goals in the first round of the playoffs tied a franchise series record set by Ruslan Fedotenko in the Eastern Conference finals in 2004.