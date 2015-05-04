Stamkos, Lightning break out vs. Canadiens

MONTREAL -- It was a night of slump-busters for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Center Steven Stamkos scored a goal and added two assists and the struggling power connected four times to lift the Lightning to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at the Bell Centre.

The Lightning now head home with a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

“I don’t know if it was that (Stamkos) scored or the power play scored,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of what provided the greater sense of relief.

Goaltender Ben Bishop made 27 saves for Tampa while Carey Price stopped 18 shots for the Canadiens.

Right winger Nikita Kucherov scored twice for the Lightning, who also got goals from center Valtteri Filppula, right winger J.T. Brown and defenseman Victor Hedman.

Defensemen Jeff Petry and Tom Gilbert scored for Montreal.

The Canadiens opened the scoring for just the second time in eight playoff games this season.

After a strong cycle by their third line, center Torrey Mitchell pushed the puck up along the wall to Petry at the point. The Habs defenseman then wired a wrister through a screen at 7:20 of the first period.

Tampa’s struggling power play broke through to tie the game at 19:36. Left winger Alex Killorn, at the goal line, dished off to Filppula in the right circle before the center sent it off to Hedman at the point. The Lightning defenseman sent it back to Filppula, who connected for his second goal of the post-season.

“There was no goal bigger than Filppula‘s,” Cooper said. “They were carrying the play, clearly, in the first period and for them to walk into the dressing room and really have nothing to show for it, I thought that was kind of a momentum swinger for us.”

Stamkos ended an 11-game goal-less drought at 8:06 of the second period. Defenseman Jason Garrison split the Canadiens defense to find Stamkos and the sniper broke in and deked on Price to put Tampa ahead 2-1.

“Whether it was my first or my 20th, at that point of the game to go up, your emotions are running high,” said Stamkos. “Any time you score a goal in the playoffs, it’s exciting. But that one, maybe a little more so than others I’ve scored. It was nice to see that one go in.”

The Lightning took advantage of Montreal’s lack of discipline on a 4-on-3 to extend their lead at 12:29. Four Tampa forwards on the ice showed off some sharp puck movement and passing before center Tyler Johnson found Kucherov in the right circle.

Hedman made it 4-1 at 19:46 on the power play. Filppula picked up the puck along the boards and sent to Killorn at the goal line. Killorn then sent a cross-seam pass to a pinching Hedman for the defenseman’s first of the playoffs.

Tampa’s power play struck for the fourth time at 6:37 of the third period. Johnson’s shot from the right circle was perfectly placed to hit Kucherov’s stick in the outer slot before beating Price.

”This is the post-season,“ Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban said. ”You can’t afford to give teams that many opportunities on the power play. They showed why they scored the most goals in the league this year.

“We know we’ve got to clean that area up if we’re going to have an opportunity in this series, if we want to battle ourselves out of this hole that we’re in. At the same token, we’re doing a lot of good things. We’ve got to find a way to finish around the net. We had a lot of good chances.”

Gilbert made it 5-2 at 11:06. After picking up the puck at the left point, defenseman Alexei Emelin fed his blue line partner to his right and Gilbert blasted a slap shot to pull the Canadiens within three.

Brown, screening Price, made it 6-2 at 16:05 when Filppula’s shot hit him and then Habs center Brian Flynn’s hand as it fluttered into the net.

NOTES: Lightning C Cedric Paquette suffered an injury in the second period and did not return. ... Montreal C Brian Flynn drew back into the lineup for the first time since Game 5 vs. Ottawa after C David Desharnais was scratched with the flu. ... The Lightning kept the same lineup from Game 1, scratching LW Jonathan Drouin, D Mark Barberio and D Nikita Nesterov. ... The Canadiens’ healthy scratches remained the same with C Manny Malhotra, D Sergei Gonchar and D Mike Weaver all sitting out. ... Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop recorded a shutout streak of 133:08 from Game 6 at Detroit to Game 1 in Montreal, the second-longest stretch in Lightning history. ... Montreal G Carey Price played in his 50th career playoff game, ranking him fourth all-time in franchise history.