Preview: Lightning at Canucks

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in “ABOUT THE CANUCKS”)

Radim Vrbata and the Vancouver Canucks attempt to extend their season-opening streaks when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Vancouver posted a 2-0 win at Edmonton on Friday, marking the first time since 1999-2000 it has began a campaign with three straight victories. Vrbata has been instrumental in the triumphs, scoring a goal in each - with two of the tallies being game-winners.

Tampa Bay is kicking off a five-game road trip after going 2-1-1 on its season-opening homestand. The Lightning earned points in each of the first three contests before suffering a 2-1 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday. Alex Killorn scored for Tampa Bay, which was held to one tally after recording seven in a victory over Montreal the previous night.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CBC, TVA2 (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (2-1-1): Defenseman Viktor Hedman had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped in Tuesday’s defeat. The 6-6 Swede is tied for second in the league with seven points, trailing only John Tavares of the New York Islanders (nine). Steven Stamkos was kept off the scoresheet against the Devils after recording his eighth career hat trick in Monday’s victory over Montreal.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-0-0): Vrbata gives credit for his strong start to linemates Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who have combined for three goals and nine assists. “It’s about timing and being at the right place at the right time,” Vrbata said. “If I do that, I know that they will find me.” The Canucks may be without Ryan Stanton on Saturday as the defenseman left Friday’s contest in the second period with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver has recorded 474 consecutive sellouts, a streak that began on Nov. 14, 2002.

2. Eddie Lack is expected to get the start for Vancouver as fellow G Ryan Miller posted his 30th career shutout on Friday.

3. Tampa Bay has yet to allow more than two goals in a game this season.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Canucks 2