Stamkos, Lightning strike early in 4-2 win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Steven Stamkos’ eyes probably lit up soon after the puck dropped Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

The game against the Vancouver Canucks wasn’t even a minute old and he was on a breakaway, bearing down on a backup goalie making his season debut.

Stamkos scored his first of two goals on a backhand deke 53 seconds into the game to lead the Lightning to a 4-2 win over the Canucks in the first of a five-game road trip for Tampa Bay.

”He finds ways to do that,“ Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”We’re blessed to have him. We get to see that every night.

“It’s funny how the great ones find ways to get open and pucks find their sticks.”

Stamkos made it 2-1 at 8:26 of the first period, then set up the winner on a power play after breaking his stick and heading to the bench for a replacement.

The Tampa Bay center and captain found right winger Ryan Callahan cross-ice and Callahan’s one-timer went into a wide-open net to make it 3-2 at 16:48 of the second period.

“He showed why he’s the best player in the world,” Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop said of Stamkos.

Center Alex Killorn made it 4-2 at 6:04 of the third period.

Bishop stopped 30 of 32 shots and improved to 3-0-1.

“I think we can play better, but we’ll take it,” the Lightning goalie said.

It wasn’t all good news for Tampa Bay.

Defenseman Victor Hedman, who was having a breakout season, did not return for the third period with an undisclosed injury.

He will return to Tampa Bay to be evaluated and miss the rest of the team’s road trip, Cooper said.

“Last year, we lost Stammer. This team does not revolve around one person; everybody has to pick their game up,” Bishop said of the injury to Hedman, who had three goals and seven points in the four games before Saturday‘s.

The Lightning have experience with losing a star player.

Stamkos had 25 goals in 37 games in 2013-14, a 55-goal pace in a season that saw him miss 45 games with a broken leg suffered last November.

He’s on a goal-a-game pace so far this season as he gradually learns to trust his healed leg again.

After scoring two goals on Tampa Bay’s first three shots, Stamkos drove hard to the net through the tough check of Canucks defenseman Yannick Weber late in the opening frame, colliding with Lack in the Vancouver net after just failing to register a first-period hat trick.

”Every game, it’s getting better,“ Stamkos said of his leg. ”That play where I drove to the net, last year maybe I was hesitant to do that.

“When you take the puck to the net, you know there’s going to be contact.”

Stamkos’s first goal came off a turnover by Vancouver center and captain Henrik Sedin to Stamkos’s left winger Ondrej Palat.

Palat hit Stamkos with a long stretch pass to send him in alone.

“That goal, I kind of felt like I had him and it just snuck through,” Lack said. “He’s a great player, probably not the guy you want to give a breakaway to at the start.”

On Stamkos’s second goal, Sedin was again the goat, failing to tie up the Lightning center in the slot as Canucks coach Willie Desjardins started the game by matching Tampa Bay’s top line with Vancouver’s top line.

Left winger Chris Higgins and defenseman Alex Edler scored the Canucks’ goals.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t have chances; we just didn’t score,” Desjardins said. “He (Bishop) is a big goalie and he made some real good saves.”

As for his own goalie, giving up two goals on his first three shots, Desjardins said, ”The first 30 seconds of the game, we had a really good, good shift going, then we turn over the puck up high.

“For Eddie to begin right off the bat facing Stamkos on a breakaway, that’s a tough way to start.”

The Canucks failed to sell out 18,870-seat Rogers Arena for the first time in 475 games -- a stretch lasting just shy of 12 years, to Nov. 14, 2002. The crowd was announced as 18,647.

NOTES: With Canucks D Ryan Stanton out because of a lower-body injury suffered Friday night, the club called up D Frank Corrado from the Utica Comets of the AHL on Saturday morning. D Yannick Weber dressed in Stanton’s place. ... In the Canucks’s first three games, RW Radim Vrbata had the winning goals in both victories that didn’t require a shootout. ... The Lightning played their first road game of the season. Before Saturday, Tampa Bay hadn’t played since a 2-1 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday. ... The game marked a homecoming for three Lightning. D Jason Garrison made his first return since waiving a no-trade clause in the summer after spending two seasons as a Canuck, Tampa Bay assistant coach Rick Bowness returned to where he held the same job for seven seasons, and Lightning rookie C Vladislav Namestnikov’s father Evgeny played for the Canucks in the early 1990s. ... The Lightning outshot their opponents in each of their first four games of the season. ... Lightning D Radko Gudas missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.