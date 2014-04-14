(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout)

Lightning 1, Capitals 0 (SO): Defenseman Matt Carle scored the only goal in the first round of the shootout as visiting Tampa Bay clinched home-ice advantage against Montreal in the first round of the playoffs.

Carle’s goal gave the Lightning their fourth straight victory heading into Wednesday’s opener of their playoff series. Anders Lindback made 18 saves for his first solo shutout with the Lightning and third in his career, stopping all three Washington shooters in the bonus format.

Braden Holtby made 32 saves for Washington, which will miss the playoffs despite finishing the season on a five-game point streak (4-0-1). The Capitals lost for the first time in six games against Tampa Bay.

Holtby stopped all 11 shots he faced and the Capitals killed off a Tampa Bay power play to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes. The Capitals only managed seven shots in the first two periods, but Lindback had to make a big stop on a wide-open Mikhail Grabovski in the slot during the second session.

Washington had four shots on an early third-period power play and Lindback stood tall, making a dazzling pad save on Nicklas Backstrom. Lindback stopped 77 of 79 shots in his last three games after taking over for injured Ben Bishop, including another combined shutout against Toronto.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, who recorded an NHL-best 51 goals, captured his second consecutive and fourth overall Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. ... Tampa Bay finished the season 8-6 in the shootout and 14 victories overall after regulation. …. Lightning C Valtteri Filppula (lower body) and LW Ondrej Palat (upper body) sat out with injuries and are considered day-to-day while D Sami Salo returned after missing two games with an injury. … Washington C Peter LeBlanc and Tampa Bay RW Cody Kunyk made their NHL debuts.