Lightning secure home ice against Canadiens

WASHINGTON -- The Tampa Bay Lightning went into Sunday’s game against the Washington Capitals looking to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Capitals went into their regular-season finale hoping to send their fans into the summer with the memories of a five-game win streak.

It took a shootout goal by defenseman Matt Carle to decide the game, but the Lightning skated away with a 1-0 victory at Verizon Center to finish with a 101-point season and home ice in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

The Lightning (46-27-9) will face the Montreal Canadiens in Tampa beginning Wednesday night.

“You have to give a lot of credit to those kids in the room,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “The guys were really fired up. I think they really wanted to get over that century mark in points. ... Everybody was genuinely excited for each other.”

There is a good chance the Lightning will begin the playoffs with Anders Lindback as their starting goaltender. With Ben Bishop sidelined by an elbow injury, the Lightning are expected to turn to Lindback against the Canadiens.

Lindback stopped shootout attempts from left winger Evgeny Kuznetsov, right winger Alex Ovechkin and center Nicklas Backstrom to improve his season record to 8-12-2. He’s won each of his last three appearances, allowing just two goals in those games.

“He’s been unbelievable,” said Tampa right wing Steven Stamkos. “It’s so rewarding for him to be able to get this opportunity and play the way he has.”

The Lightning will now set their sights on the Canadiens, who finished one point behind them in the Atlantic Division standings with a 46-28-8 record.

“I feel like, in a lot of ways, they are a similar team to us,” Lindback said of the Canadiens. “They’re fast, a lot of skilled guys and they move the puck really well. Obviously, they have great goaltending (with Carey Price). It’s going to be a good matchup.”.

The Capitals face an uncertain offseason after failing to reach the playoffs for the first time in seven years. Washington finished the regular season with a 24-30 record in games decided in regulation, 4-3 in overtime, and 10-11 in shootouts. They set an NHL record with 21 games decided in shootouts.

“The margin of error is very slim,” Capitals coach Adam Oates said. “If you break it down, there are a lot of little details we could have done a lot better.”

The Capitals entered the game tied for first in the NHL with a power-play percentage of 23.4 percent. The Lightning entered the game ranked 23rd in penalty killing at 80.7 percent.

That didn’t seem to have much of an impact in a game that featured just one man-advantage for each team.

The Lightning outshot the Capitals 23-7 in the first two periods but Washington goaltender Braden Holtby was impenetrable, stopping shots from 13 different shooters, including five from Stamkos.

The two teams carried a scoreless tie into the third period and the Caps were awarded their first power play 53 seconds into the period when Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman was whistled for shooting the puck out of play.

The Caps managed four shots on the power play, including point-blank shots by right wingers Troy Brouwer and Ovechkin.

“We were never able to get into a rhythm where we would throw together a good run of games,” Brouwer said. “We had to battle for points and that’s why we’re heading home for the summer.”

NOTES: The Lightning were without LW Ryan Malone, who was arrested on charges of DUI and cocaine possession on Saturday morning in Tampa. In 57 games for the Lightning, Malone has five goals and 15 points. He was a healthy scratch in nine of Tampa’s final 20 games. Malone, 34, has one year remaining on his contract. ... Tampa G Ben Bishop sat out his third straight game with an elbow injury and is questionable for the Lightning’s playoff opener against the Canadiens on Wednesday. RW Teddy Purcell returned to the lineup after missing one game with the flu. C Valtteri Filppula (lower body) and LW Ondrej Palat (upper body) remained sidelined, but D Victor Hedman (lower body) and Sami Salo (upper body) returned to the lineup. ... The Capitals were without D Mike Green (upper body), D Jack Hillen (upper body), D Patrick Wey (upper body), LW Marcus Johansson (upper body) and C Brooks Laich (groin surgery). ... Seven Capitals played in their 82nd game this season: Backstrom, RW Joel Ward, Brouwer, LW Jason Chimera, D John Carlson, D Karl Alzner and RW Tom Wilson. For Tampa, C Tyler Johnson, C Alex Killorn and Carle played in their 82nd games. ... Capitals C Peter LeBlanc became the ninth Washington player to make his NHL regular season debut. ... The Capitals head into the offseason having missed the playoffs for the first time in seven years. The Lightning are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2011 when they lost to the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference final.