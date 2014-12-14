Backstrom hat trick leads Capitals past Lightning

WASHINGTON -- For years, Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom has been the wind beneath left winger Alex Ovechkin’s wings.

On Saturday night, he stepped out of those enormous shadows and showed he’s capable of scoring goals as well.

Backstrom recorded the first regular-season hat trick of his career and the Capitals held off a late rally by the Tampa Bay Lightning to secure a 4-2 victory Saturday night at the Verizon Center.

“I’ve been pounding the drum right across the NHL Network and anywhere that will listen to me,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “He’s such a complete player. It’s good that he got rewarded. He’s always known for the assists, so it’s good for him to get a hat trick.”

The win lifted the Capitals to 4-0-1 in their last five games. The loss was the third in four games for the Lightning, who received late goals from center Tyler Johnson and defenseman Matt Carle before Capitals center Eric Fehr sealed it with an empty netter with 38.1 seconds remaining in the third period.

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Capitals

Both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play, which included a 5-on-3 opportunity for the Lightning in the second period.

“We didn’t do the job on the power play,” said Lightning center Steve Stamkos, who was held without a goal on four shots. “I think it comes down to putting the onus on us as a (line) and me as an individual that we didn’t get a goal.”

“That was a huge kill,” Backstrom said of the Lightning’s two-man advantage in the middle period. “(Capitals goaltender Braden) Holtby stepped up there.”

Backstrom’s only other hat trick came on April 17, 2010 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Montreal Canadiens. Backstrom scored the game-winner in overtime in that 6-5 victory.

Against the Lightning, Backstrom scored twice in the second period and again early in the third.

“It’s a great feeling,” Backstrom said. “It doesn’t happen a lot that I score three goals in a game. It was fun. The biggest thing is we got two points. That is what we needed.”

Backstrom’s first goal came on a nifty backhander over the left shoulder of 6-foot-7 goaltender Ben Bishop. He made it 2-0 with 1:20 remaining in the second period when he tapped in his own rebound. Backstrom gave the Caps a 3-0 lead 2:17 into the final period when he snapped a wrist shot inside he right post.

Hats cascaded from the rafters, but after Ovechkin fanned on an attempt to make it 4-0, the Lightning rallied.

Johnson converted a pass from Carle and beat goaltender Braden Holtby high over his left shoulder with 2:31 remaining. Less than two minutes later, Carle ripped a shot through Holtby and it was a one-goal game.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper pulled Bishop for the extra attacker, but Fehr finished off Tampa with his empty-netter.

The Lightning were outshot 12-2 in the opening period and had a goal on their first shot disallowed, but they held the Capitals without a goal on three power plays and settled for a scoreless tie after 20 minutes.

With 10:04 remaining in the opening period, Stamkos thought he had his 18th goal of the season when he scored into a wide-open net. Referee Justin St. Pierre ruled a goal on the ice, but after a consultation with the other officials, a review was requested and it was ruled that right winger Ryan Callahan had interfered with Holtby. Tampa coach Job Cooper argued that Callahan was pushed into Holtby by Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik, to no avail.

“Obviously, we wanted it to count,” Callahan said. “We wanted it to (be a goal) because that’s a momentum swing. It wasn’t and you have to live with it and continue to play.”

NOTES: Capitals veteran LW Jason Chimera, who committed a penalty that led to an overtime goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He was replaced in the lineup by rookie C Andre Burakovky, who was a healthy scratch the previous three games. ... Washington entered the game 16-2-2 in its previous 18 home games against the Lightning. ... The Lightning entered the game leading the NHL with 102 goals, eight more than the next closest team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. ... Tampa’s 19 wins through its first 30 games was a franchise record. ... The Lightning entered the game with a power-play goal in six of their previous nine games. The Capitals had scored on the man-advantage in six of their previous eight games. ... Tampa continues its five-game road trip Monday night in Pittsburgh, followed by stops in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Long Island. Washington begins a three-game road trip Tuesday night at Florida, followed by visits to Columbus and New Jersey.