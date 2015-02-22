Lightning gets road win, confidence boost

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Tampa Bay knows that if it wants to be considered a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, it has to improve on a mediocre road record that was better than only Boston among current Eastern Conference playoff teams as the season entered its final quarter.

The Lightning might finally be establishing a little road mojo after Saturday’s 4-2 win over the slumping Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

Left winger Odrej Palat scored twice and right winger Ryan Callahan added a goal and an assist as the Lightning won for the third time on a five-game road trip that concludes Sunday in Colorado and already includes wins over San Jose and Anaheim.

The Lightning improved to 15-12-5 away from home and stayed within a point of Montreal for the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference leads.

“If we win (Sunday) it will be a great road trip,” Tampa goalie Ben Bishop (20 saves) said. “We always talk about getting as many points as we do road games and now we have six and those are three pretty good teams we’ve beaten.”

Related Coverage Preview: Lightning at Coyotes

The Coyotes opened the scoring when left winger Lauri Korpikoski intercepted a pass in the Tampa zone and slipped the puck to right winger Martin Erat. Erat slid the puck across the high slot to defenseman Michael Stone, who was crashing the net, and Stone beat goalie Ben Bishop with a wrist shot inside the far post from the top of the right circle for a 1-0 lead at 14:02 of the first period.

Tampa Bay tied the score on a four-minute power play after Coyotes right winger David Moss was whistled for high-sticking Lightning defenseman Jason Garrison.

Callahan found Palat on a cross-ice pass with Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy out of position, and Palat beat Arizona goalie Mike Smith with a high shot at 6:45 of the second period. The goal was just Tampa Bay’s fourth in 37 power-play opportunities since the All-Star break.

“They get a double minor so you’ve got to score there and we did,” Tampa coach Jon Cooper said. “That was just a big weight off everybody’s shoulders when we got that one.”

The Lightning took the lead for good at 14:31 of the second period when Callahan corralled a loose puck and banked a shot off Smith’s shoulder as he was going down.

“We got pinned in our end because execution a couple times,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “I thought we had some decent chances ourselves but we missed the net a lot.”

Palat added his second goal of the night and 14th of the season on a partial breakaway at 3:27 of the third period for a 3-1 lead.

Coyotes center Mark Arcobello scored on a breakaway with 8:18 remaining to cut the lead to 3-2. It was Arcobello’s third goal in four games with the Coyotes since being claimed off waivers on Feb. 11. It was also Arcobello’s 18th point (with four teams), tying a career high set last season.

But Lightning center Steven Stamkos added a late empty-netter on a power play for his 32nd goal of the season.

The loss was the eighth straight for Arizona at home (0-7-1), one short of tying the franchise record for consecutive home losses Arizona set earlier this season.

“Another loss so it doesn’t really matter how it happened,” said Coyotes captain Shane Doan, who appeared to be in on a breakaway late in the game when he was whistled for offside that replays clearly showed was the wrong call. “At the time I was pretty adamant about the fact that it wasn’t (offside) but they do their best to make the right call at the right time.”

NOTES: Coyotes D Zbynek Michalek (upper body) missed his second straight game on Saturday. Michalek will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He is one of several Coyotes expected to be traded before the March 2 deadline, but his injury could hamper those efforts. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal (back surgery) and RW Mikkel Boedker (splenectomy) are likely out for the season. ... Tampa Bay D Matt Carle (abdomen) and D Radko Gudas (knee) both missed the game. Carle hasn’t played since Jan. 15. Gudas will miss the rest of the regular season. ... With Carle and Gudas out, Tampa GM Steve Yzerman continues to scour the market for help on the blue line. ... The Coyotes reassigned C Alex Bolduc to Portland of the AHL. Bolduc is just returning from what coach Dave Tippett called a mid-body injury. The Coyotes want him to get more playing time than he would with Arizona.